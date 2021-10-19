checkAd

Exchange Bank Announces Eric McHenry as New Board Member

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Eric McHenry as the newest member of Exchange Bank’s Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2021. As chief information officer and director of the Information Technology Department for the City of Santa Rosa, Mr. McHenry brings with him extensive experience in both technology and business leadership.

Eric McHenry, member Exchange Bank Board of Directors (effective October 1, 2021). (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric McHenry to our already strong board,” said Bill Schrader, chairman of the board, Exchange Bank. “He brings to us a wealth of wisdom, entrepreneurial and community-minded leadership experience from his distinguished career in both the public and private sectors.”

Prior to his career with the City of Santa Rosa, which began in 2005, Mr. McHenry was a co-founder of a Sonoma County, California-headquartered company developing telecom infrastructure equipment supporting next-generation mobility services for wireless and wireline service providers.

Mr. McHenry’s career with HP/Agilent began in 1980 in Palo Alto, developing digital communications test equipment for terrestrial and mobile communications customers. In 1991, he moved to HP’s Santa Rosa site, where he held various engineering and marketing management positions for new and emerging businesses within HP and Agilent. During that time, Mr. McHenry also spent two years abroad where he led the product development for HP’s ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) and IP performance test products.

Mr. McHenry received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Eric currently serves as board president for the Robert Ferguson Observatory and first vice president for the Airstream Club International Board of Trustees. His past board experience includes United Way, The Children’s Village, Redwood Empire Food Bank and NorthBay Public Media (KRCB). Eric is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, motorcycling, kayaking and hiking.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 16-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2020 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. The Press Democrat Best of Sonoma County Reader’s Choice 2021 named Exchange Bank Best Bank and the NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Sonoma Valley People’s Choice awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local Bank 2021 and the North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2020 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—retaining the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

