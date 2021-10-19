Exchange Bank Announces Eric McHenry as New Board Member

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Eric McHenry as the newest member of Exchange Bank’s Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2021. As chief information officer and director of the Information Technology Department for the City of Santa Rosa, Mr. McHenry brings with him extensive experience in both technology and business leadership.

Eric McHenry, member Exchange Bank Board of Directors (effective October 1, 2021). (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric McHenry to our already strong board,” said Bill Schrader, chairman of the board, Exchange Bank. “He brings to us a wealth of wisdom, entrepreneurial and community-minded leadership experience from his distinguished career in both the public and private sectors.”

Prior to his career with the City of Santa Rosa, which began in 2005, Mr. McHenry was a co-founder of a Sonoma County, California-headquartered company developing telecom infrastructure equipment supporting next-generation mobility services for wireless and wireline service providers.

Mr. McHenry’s career with HP/Agilent began in 1980 in Palo Alto, developing digital communications test equipment for terrestrial and mobile communications customers. In 1991, he moved to HP’s Santa Rosa site, where he held various engineering and marketing management positions for new and emerging businesses within HP and Agilent. During that time, Mr. McHenry also spent two years abroad where he led the product development for HP’s ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) and IP performance test products.

Mr. McHenry received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Eric currently serves as board president for the Robert Ferguson Observatory and first vice president for the Airstream Club International Board of Trustees. His past board experience includes United Way, The Children’s Village, Redwood Empire Food Bank and NorthBay Public Media (KRCB). Eric is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, motorcycling, kayaking and hiking.

