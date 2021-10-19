Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece

- Working closely with Automobili Pininfarina, BOVET has created a timepiece that perfectly complements the Battista, with unrivalled craftsmanship and attention to detail

- The two brands share a vision and expertise in making beautifully designed and hand-made pieces of art, passionately created by dedicated teams focused on a sustainable future

- The presentation of the new timepiece can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/EietR2GWT94

CAMBIANO, Italy, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful. Precise. Beautiful. Elegant. These words perfectly describe the Automobili Pininfarina Battista and now, the new Battista Tourbillon from BOVET 1822.

Designed alongside one another, both ground-breaking objects of art share the same design vision based on legendary styling and innovation. Together, the new BOVET Battista Tourbillon and the Automobili Pininfarina Battista are emblems of modern, sustainable luxury.

Per Svantesson, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Since the day we first connected with Pascal Raffy and the artisans of BOVET 1822, we felt mutually inspired by the opportunity to create another art form for clients desiring the pinnacle in design and watchmaking. With the unveiling of our first timepiece, we aim to showcase another step forward in the world of artisanal horology."

The 11-year partnership with Pininfarina SpA is a key foundation for BOVET 1822 and the collaboration with Automobili Pininfarina is a continuation of this. Started in 2010, the partnership between Pininfarina and Bovet represents a commonality of vision based on the common passion for beauty, technology and craftsmanship. Throughout this 11-year history, BOVET 1822 and Pininfarina have debuted a number of timepieces, all cutting edge, infused with the spirit of Pininfarina design and underpinning the foundation of BOVET 1822 heritage and tradition. The new Battista Tourbillon embodies the same spirit that led to the conception of the Battista with Automobili Pininfarina: an outstanding piece of design, high performing and created with a sustainable approach.