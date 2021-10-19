checkAd

First Internet Bancorp Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Marking its commitment to heightened corporate transparency, responsibility and accountability, First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report provides a comprehensive and transparent method of reporting sustainability and societal metrics to the Company’s stakeholders. The report highlights the Company’s ongoing practices and achievements in four primary areas: governance and leadership, environmental management, human capital and social responsibility. The report provides select data on First Internet Bancorp’s efforts to date, including the company’s response to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers and its community. Additionally, the Company details enhanced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts built around five organizational pillars it deems foundational to long-term success.

“We are pleased to release our inaugural ESG report, which chronicles our existing commitments and future priorities around mindful governance and responsible corporate citizenry,” said David Becker, Chairman and CEO of First Internet Bancorp. “We aspire to have a more meaningful and lasting positive impact on our customers and the communities they call home. By advancing our own ESG initiatives, we hold ourselves accountable for effectively managing risk while also facilitating financial inclusion. I am proud of our efforts and am grateful for this opportunity to highlight our successes.”

The disclosure is aligned with leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and elements of the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) framework. The report also identifies the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) that most closely align with the Company’s mission and vision.

To learn more about First Internet Bancorp’s ESG efforts and to view the full report, please visit First Internet Bancorp’s corporate website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

