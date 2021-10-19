First Internet Bancorp Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Marking its commitment to heightened corporate transparency, responsibility and accountability, First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report provides a comprehensive and transparent method of reporting sustainability and societal metrics to the Company’s stakeholders. The report highlights the Company’s ongoing practices and achievements in four primary areas: governance and leadership, environmental management, human capital and social responsibility. The report provides select data on First Internet Bancorp’s efforts to date, including the company’s response to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers and its community. Additionally, the Company details enhanced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts built around five organizational pillars it deems foundational to long-term success.

“We are pleased to release our inaugural ESG report, which chronicles our existing commitments and future priorities around mindful governance and responsible corporate citizenry,” said David Becker, Chairman and CEO of First Internet Bancorp. “We aspire to have a more meaningful and lasting positive impact on our customers and the communities they call home. By advancing our own ESG initiatives, we hold ourselves accountable for effectively managing risk while also facilitating financial inclusion. I am proud of our efforts and am grateful for this opportunity to highlight our successes.”