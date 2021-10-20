Fulton Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $73 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

“Fulton achieved strong financial performance during the quarter, including continued record earnings per share,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. “We were pleased to see areas of loan growth that we haven’t seen in previous quarters. Our core commercial and consumer businesses were solid, asset quality remained stable, and our pipelines are improving. In addition, mortgage banking delivered strong earnings and wealth management grew to record highs in income and assets under management and administration.”

Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $171 million, $9 million higher than the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 increased 9 basis points, to 2.82%, from 2.73% in the second quarter of 2021. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin in comparison to the second quarter of 2021, were primarily due to higher fee income recognized related to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which was $18 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $12 million for the second quarter of 2021, as well as lower rates on deposits and solid earning asset growth.

Total average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 were $25 billion, an increase of $291 million from the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in the residential mortgage loan portfolio, investment securities and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decline in PPP loans. Average Net Loans(1), which include loans originated under the PPP, were $18.4 billion, a decrease of $492 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average PPP loans were $0.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter loan balances were impacted by $526 million of PPP loans forgiven in the third quarter of 2021.

Average loans and yields, by type, for the third quarter of 2021 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021 are summarized in the following table:

Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Growth Balance Yield (1) Balance Yield (1) $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Net Loans by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,134,177 3.11 % $ 7,177,622 3.16 % $ (43,445) (0.6) % Commercial and industrial(2) 4,729,385 2.79 % 5,445,160 2.58 % (715,775) (13.1) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,642,822 3.39 % 3,396,690 3.39 % 246,132 7.2 % Real estate - home equity 1,128,076 3.68 % 1,139,558 3.71 % (11,482) (1.0) % Real estate - construction 1,085,846 3.13 % 1,054,469 3.05 % 31,377 3.0 % Consumer 452,844 4.00 % 451,486 3.89 % 1,358 0.3 % Equipment lease financing 247,776 3.88 % 256,248 3.74 % (8,472) (3.3) % Other(3) (6,773) N/A (14,677) N/A 7,904 53.9 % Total Average Net Loans $ 18,414,153 3.53 % $ 18,906,556 3.32 % $ (492,403) (2.6) % (1) Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Includes average PPP loans of $0.9 billion and $1.5 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.

Total average liabilities increased $370 million, to $23.7 billion, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 driven by increases in average deposits, partially offset by a decrease in short-term borrowings. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the third quarter of 2021 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021 are summarized in the following table:

(1)Loans and lease receivables, (net of unearned income)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Growth Balance Rate Balance Rate $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,439,644 — $ 7,203,696 — $ 235,948 3.3 % Interest-bearing demand 6,168,908 0.05 % 5,979,855 0.06 % 189,053 3.2 % Savings 6,392,537 0.07 % 6,280,629 0.09 % 111,908 1.8 % Total average demand and savings 20,001,089 0.04 % 19,464,180 0.05 % 536,909 2.8 % Brokered 270,168 0.34 % 297,815 0.34 % (27,647) (9.3) % Time 1,852,223 0.95 % 2,003,606 1.09 % (151,383) (7.6) % Total Average Deposits $ 22,123,480 0.12 % $ 21,765,601 0.15 % $ 357,879 1.6 %

Asset Quality

In the third quarter of 2021, a negative provision for credit losses of $600 thousand was recognized, as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $3.5 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021. A $7.1 million provision for credit losses was recognized in the third quarter of 2020. The negative provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by a decrease in the allowance for credit losses determined to be necessary as of the end of the third quarter of 2021, due to improvements in the economic conditions, partially offset by an increase in specific allocations within the allowance for credit losses for loans evaluated individually.

The $7.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 reflected expected credit losses based on economic conditions as of the end of the third quarter of 2020, and the assessment of the estimated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.

Non-performing assets were $152 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $157 million, or 0.60% of total assets, and $147 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were (0.05)% of total average loans, compared to 0.15% and (0.05)% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2021, excluding investment securities gains, was $63 million, an increase of $11 million, or 21%, from the second quarter of 2021, primarily resulting from increases of $6.7 million in mortgage banking income, $2.6 million in other income, and $0.9 million in wealth management income. The increase in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease to the valuation allowance for mortgage servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of $2.2 million to the valuation allowance in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in other income was primarily due to $2.1 million of income from equity method investments.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, in the third quarter of 2021, decreased $0.7 million, or 1%, from $63 million, primarily resulting from a $7.3 million decrease in mortgage banking income primarily due to lower loan sales, and a $2.6 million decrease in capital markets income. These decreases were partially offset by a $3.6 million increase in wealth management income and a $1.4 million increase in consumer banking income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $145 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.8 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase is due to an increase of $4.3 million in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, non-interest expense increased $5.5 million, or 4%, in the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase of $3.5 million in salaries and employee benefits and $2.1 million in data processing and software.

Income Tax Expense

The effective income tax rate was 16% for both the third and second quarters of 2021 as compared to 13% for third quarter of 2020. The increase was a result of higher income before income taxes, while net favorable permanent differences were relatively the same compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Ending Balances Investments $ 4,000,760 $ 3,921,658 $ 3,612,010 $ 3,340,424 $ 3,097,721 Net Loans 18,269,407 18,586,756 18,990,986 18,900,820 19,028,621 Total assets 26,390,832 26,079,774 25,892,990 25,906,733 25,543,281 Deposits 22,074,041 21,724,312 21,633,838 20,839,207 20,730,051 Shareholders' equity 2,699,818 2,692,958 2,629,655 2,616,828 2,390,261 Average Balances Investments $ 3,914,627 $ 3,670,333 $ 3,448,166 $ 3,221,289 $ 2,977,672 Net Loans 18,414,153 18,906,556 18,980,586 18,994,514 18,880,519 Total assets 26,440,876 26,017,542 26,082,816 25,749,405 25,169,508 Deposits 22,123,480 21,765,601 21,117,024 20,791,522 20,388,447 Shareholders' equity 2,722,833 2,669,413 2,637,098 2,544,866 2,374,091 Income Statement Net interest income $ 171,270 $ 162,399 $ 164,448 $ 161,591 $ 154,116 Provision for credit losses (600 ) (3,500 ) (5,500 ) 6,240 7,080 Non-interest income 62,577 51,890 95,397 55,574 63,249 Non-interest expense 144,596 140,831 178,384 154,737 139,145 Income before taxes 89,851 76,958 86,961 56,187 71,140 Net income available to common shareholders 73,021 62,402 70,472 48,690 61,611 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 90,947 75,575 81,795 64,092 80,044 Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 Common shareholders' equity $ 15.53 $ 15.34 $ 14.99 $ 14.93 $ 14.74 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 12.21 $ 12.05 $ 11.69 $ 11.62 $ 11.44 Weighted average shares (basic) 162,506 162,785 162,441 162,242 162,061 Weighted average shares (diluted) 163,456 163,858 163,737 163,071 162,579 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.05 )% 0.15 % 0.13 % (0.07 )% (0.05 )% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.75 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % ACL - loans(2) to total loans 1.41 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.40 % ACL - loans(2) to non-performing loans 171 % 166 % 174 % 189 % 188 % Asset Quality, excluding PPP(1)(3) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to adjusted average loans (annualized) (0.05 )% 0.16 % 0.14 % (0.08 )% (0.06 )% Non-performing loans to total adjusted loans 0.85 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.83 % ACL - loans(2) to total adjusted loans 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.54 % 1.60 % 1.56 % Profitability Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.00 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.97 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.64 % 9.38 % 10.84 % 7.61 % 10.32 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 14.56 % 12.93 % 15.00 % 10.32 % 13.35 % Net interest margin 2.82 % 2.73 % 2.79 % 2.75 % 2.70 % Efficiency ratio(1) 60.3 % 63.8 % 63.0 % 62.5 % 62.3 % Non-interest expenses to total average assets(1) 2.14 % 2.14 % 2.25 % 2.13 % 2.16 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.6 % 7.7 % 7.5 % 7.4 % 7.4 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(4) 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 7.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(4) 10.1 % 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4) 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 9.6 % Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 14.5 % 14.5 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 13.8 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (3) Asset quality information excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 260,564 $ 143,002 $ 102,570 $ 120,462 $ 139,304 82.2 % 87.0 % Other interest-earning assets 2,271,738 1,823,688 1,625,515 1,819,499 1,489,550 24.6 % 52.5 % Loans held for sale 43,123 41,924 34,092 83,886 93,621 2.9 % (53.9) % Investment securities 4,000,760 3,921,658 3,612,010 3,340,424 3,097,721 2.0 % 29.2 % Net Loans 18,269,407 18,586,756 18,990,986 18,900,820 19,028,621 (1.7) % (4.0) % Less: ACL - loans(1) (256,727) (255,032) (265,986) (277,567) (266,825) 0.7 % (3.8) % Loans, net 18,012,680 18,331,724 18,725,000 18,623,253 18,761,796 (1.7) % (4.0) % Net, premises and equipment 228,179 228,353 229,035 231,480 236,943 (0.1) % (3.7) % Accrued interest receivable 57,902 63,232 65,649 72,942 70,766 (8.4) % (18.2) % Goodwill and intangible assets 536,697 536,847 536,544 536,659 534,907 — % 0.3 % Other assets 979,189 989,346 962,575 1,078,128 1,118,673 (1.0) % (12.5) % Total Assets $ 26,390,832 $ 26,079,774 $ 25,892,990 $ 25,906,733 $ 25,543,281 1.2 % 3.3 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 22,074,041 $ 21,724,312 $ 21,633,838 $ 20,839,207 $ 20,730,051 1.6 % 6.5 % Short-term borrowings 468,967 533,749 520,989 630,066 611,727 (12.1) % (23.3) % Other liabilities 520,620 501,542 482,101 524,369 515,230 3.8 % 1.0 % Long-term borrowings 627,386 627,213 626,407 1,296,263 1,296,012 — % (51.6) % Total Liabilities 23,691,014 23,386,816 23,263,335 23,289,905 23,153,020 1.3 % 2.3 % Shareholders' equity 2,699,818 2,692,958 2,629,655 2,616,828 2,390,261 0.3 % 13.0 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,390,832 $ 26,079,774 $ 25,892,990 $ 25,906,733 $ 25,543,281 1.2 % 3.3 % LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,145,115 $ 7,152,932 $ 7,142,137 $ 7,105,092 $ 7,046,330 (0.1) % 1.4 % Commercial and industrial 3,863,154 3,870,462 3,986,858 4,088,561 4,007,278 (0.2) % (3.6) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,719,684 3,555,897 3,254,058 3,141,915 3,061,835 4.6 % 21.5 % Real estate - home equity 1,126,628 1,136,128 1,149,958 1,202,913 1,222,709 (0.8) % (7.9) % Real estate - construction 1,111,487 1,070,755 1,083,494 1,047,218 1,007,534 3.8 % 10.3 % Consumer 458,595 448,433 451,857 466,772 469,551 2.3 % (2.3) % Equipment lease financing 242,967 252,158 260,907 279,118 280,286 (3.6) % (13.3) % Other(2) 11,330 (14,410) (26,677) (12,481) (27,067) N/M N/M Net Loans before PPP 17,678,960 17,472,355 17,302,592 17,319,108 17,068,456 1.2 % 3.6 % PPP 590,447 1,114,401 1,688,394 1,581,712 1,960,165 (47.0) % (69.9) % Total Net Loans $ 18,269,407 $ 18,586,756 $ 18,990,986 $ 18,900,820 $ 19,028,621 (1.7) % (4.0) % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,434,155 $ 7,442,132 $ 7,046,116 $ 6,531,002 $ 6,378,077 (0.1) % 16.6 % Interest-bearing demand 6,187,096 5,795,404 5,959,909 5,818,564 5,813,935 6.8 % 6.4 % Savings 6,401,619 6,276,554 6,244,513 5,929,792 5,805,431 2.0 % 10.3 % Total demand and savings 20,022,870 19,514,090 19,250,538 18,279,358 17,997,443 2.6 % 11.3 % Brokered 262,617 277,444 309,873 335,185 317,588 (5.3) % (17.3) % Time 1,788,554 1,932,778 2,073,427 2,224,664 2,415,020 (7.5) % (25.9) % Total Deposits $ 22,074,041 $ 21,724,312 $ 21,633,838 $ 20,839,207 $ 20,730,051 1.6 % 6.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 468,967 $ 533,749 $ 520,989 $ 630,066 $ 611,727 (12.1) % (23.3) % Total Short-term Borrowings $ 468,967 $ 533,749 $ 520,989 $ 630,066 $ 611,727 (12.1) % (23.3) % (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Nine Months Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 % Change Interest Income: Interest income $ 184,079 $ 176,673 $ 184,936 $ 183,645 $ 179,159 4.2 % 2.7 % $ 545,688 $ 559,233 (2.4) % Interest expense 12,809 14,274 20,488 22,054 25,043 (10.3) % (48.9) % 47,570 91,617 (48.1) % Net Interest Income 171,270 162,399 164,448 161,591 154,116 5.5 % 11.1 % 498,118 467,616 6.5 % Provision for credit losses (600) (3,500) (5,500) 6,240 7,080 82.9 % (108.5) % (9,600) 70,680 (113.6) % Net Interest Income after Provision 171,870 165,899 169,948 155,351 147,036 3.6 % 16.9 % 507,718 396,936 27.9 % Non-Interest Income: Commercial banking: Merchant and card 6,979 6,786 5,768 5,953 6,237 2.8 % 11.9 % 19,533 17,187 13.6 % Cash management 5,285 5,341 4,921 4,737 4,742 (1.0) % 11.5 % 15,547 13,987 11.2 % Capital markets 2,063 1,536 2,800 3,513 4,696 34.3 % (56.1) % 6,399 14,775 (56.7) % Other commercial banking 2,411 3,466 2,853 2,606 2,636 (30.4) % (8.5) % 8,730 7,528 16.0 % Total commercial banking 16,738 17,129 16,342 16,809 18,311 (2.3) % (8.6) % 50,209 53,477 (6.1) % Consumer banking: Card 5,941 5,733 5,878 5,123 5,002 3.6 % 18.8 % 17,552 14,653 19.8 % Overdraft 3,474 2,750 2,724 3,376 3,015 26.3 % 15.2 % 8,948 9,180 (2.5) % Other consumer banking 2,386 2,377 2,152 2,298 2,406 0.4 % (0.8) % 6,915 6,967 (0.7) % Total consumer banking 11,801 10,860 10,754 10,797 10,423 8.7 % 13.2 % 33,415 30,800 8.5 % Wealth management 18,532 17,634 17,347 15,653 14,943 5.1 % 24.0 % 53,513 43,405 23.3 % Mortgage banking 9,535 2,838 13,960 9,311 16,801 N/M (43.2) % 26,333 32,998 (20.2) % Other 5,971 3,393 3,519 3,004 2,769 76.0 % 115.6 % 12,883 10,080 27.8 % Non-interest income before investment securities gains 62,577 51,854 61,922 55,574 63,247 20.7 % (1.1) % 176,353 170,761 3.3 % Investment securities gains, net — 36 33,475 — 2 (100.0) % (100.0) % 33,511 3,053 N/M Total Non-Interest Income 62,577 51,890 95,397 55,574 63,249 20.6 % (1.1) % 209,864 173,814 20.7 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 82,679 78,367 82,586 83,929 79,227 5.5 % 4.4 % 243,632 240,467 1.3 % Data processing and software 14,335 13,932 13,561 11,951 12,285 2.9 % 16.7 % 41,828 36,123 15.8 % Net occupancy 12,957 12,494 13,982 13,161 13,221 3.7 % (2.0) % 39,433 39,851 (1.0) % Other outside services 7,889 8,178 8,490 8,334 7,617 (3.5) % 3.6 % 24,557 23,098 6.3 % Equipment 3,416 3,424 3,428 3,563 3,711 (0.2) % (7.9) % 10,268 10,322 (0.5) % Professional fees 2,271 2,651 2,779 2,424 2,879 (14.3) % (21.1) % 7,701 10,412 (26.0) % FDIC insurance 2,727 2,282 2,624 2,346 1,578 19.5 % 72.8 % 7,633 6,519 17.1 % Amortization of tax credit investments 1,546 1,563 1,531 1,532 1,694 (1.1) % (8.7) % 4,640 4,594 1.0 % Marketing 1,448 1,348 1,002 1,098 1,147 7.4 % 26.2 % 3,798 4,029 (5.7) % Intangible amortization 150 178 115 132 132 (15.7) % 13.6 % 443 397 11.6 % Debt extinguishment — 412 32,163 — — (100.0) % (100.0) % 32,575 2,878 N/M Other 15,178 16,002 16,123 26,268 15,654 (5.1) % (3.0) % 47,303 46,014 2.8 % Total Non-Interest Expense 144,596 140,831 178,384 154,737 139,145 2.7 % 3.9 % 463,811 424,705 9.2 % Income Before Income Taxes 89,851 76,958 86,961 56,187 71,140 16.8 % 26.3 % 253,771 146,045 73.8 % Income tax expense 14,268 11,994 13,898 5,362 9,529 19.0 % 49.7 % 40,160 18,832 113.3 % Net Income 75,583 64,964 73,063 50,825 61,611 16.3 % 22.7 % 213,611 127,213 67.9 % Preferred stock dividends (2,562) (2,562) (2,591) (2,135) — — % N/M (7,715) — N/M Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 73,021 $ 62,402 $ 70,472 $ 48,690 $ 61,611 17.0 % 18.5 % $ 205,896 $ 127,213 61.9 % PER SHARE: Net income available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 18.4 % 18.4 % $ 1.27 $ 0.78 62.8 % Diluted 0.45 0.38 0.43 0.30 0.38 18.4 % 18.4 % 1.26 0.78 61.5 % Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.17 0.13 — % 7.7 % 0.42 0.39 7.7 % Weighted average shares (basic) 162,506 162,785 162,441 162,242 162,061 (0.2) % 0.3 % 162,577 162,416 0.1 % Weighted average shares (diluted) 163,456 163,858 163,737 163,071 162,579 (0.2) % 0.5 % 163,634 163,083 0.3 %

N/M - Not meaningful

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net Loans $ 18,414,153 $ 163,343 3.53 % $ 18,906,556 $ 156,525 3.32 % $ 18,880,519 $ 160,344 3.38 % Taxable investment securities 2,785,828 13,757 1.80 % 2,630,090 13,898 1.93 % 2,011,893 13,150 2.61 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,035,685 7,906 3.05 % 961,141 7,494 3.11 % 861,764 6,899 3.19 % Total Investment Securities 3,821,513 21,663 2.27 % 3,591,231 21,392 2.38 % 2,873,657 20,049 2.79 % Loans held for sale 36,427 299 3.28 % 31,948 199 2.49 % 79,999 728 3.64 % Other interest-earning assets 2,301,326 1,888 0.18 % 1,752,549 1,575 0.16 % 1,387,327 1,028 0.30 % Total Interest-earning Assets 24,573,419 187,193 3.03 % 24,282,284 179,691 2.97 % 23,221,502 182,149 3.13 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 200,315 129,927 138,567 Premises and equipment 228,861 229,047 239,183 Other assets 1,695,767 1,643,410 1,835,190 Less: ACL - loans(2) (257,486) (267,126) (264,934) Total Assets $ 26,440,876 $ 26,017,542 $ 25,169,508 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 6,168,908 $ 814 0.05 % $ 5,979,855 $ 932 0.06 % $ 5,591,548 $ 1,913 0.14 % Savings deposits 6,392,537 1,054 0.07 % 6,280,629 1,363 0.09 % 5,716,050 2,347 0.16 % Brokered deposits 270,168 229 0.34 % 297,815 253 0.34 % 314,721 440 0.56 % Time deposits 1,852,223 4,428 0.95 % 2,003,606 5,434 1.09 % 2,495,445 9,931 1.58 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 14,683,836 6,525 0.18 % 14,561,905 7,982 0.22 % 14,117,764 14,631 0.41 % Short-term borrowings 494,811 131 0.11 % 514,025 137 0.11 % 613,127 370 0.24 % Long-term borrowings 627,300 6,153 3.92 % 626,795 6,155 3.93 % 1,295,515 10,042 3.10 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 15,805,947 12,809 0.32 % 15,702,725 14,274 0.36 % 16,026,406 25,043 0.62 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 7,439,644 7,203,696 6,270,683 Other 472,452 441,708 498,328 Total Liabilities 23,718,043 23,348,129 22,795,417 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 22,123,480 0.12 % 21,765,601 0.15 % 20,388,447 0.29 % Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,245,591 0.22 % 22,906,421 0.25 % 22,297,089 0.45 % Shareholders' equity 2,722,833 2,669,413 2,374,091 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,440,876 $ 26,017,542 $ 25,169,508 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 174,384 2.82 % 165,417 2.73 % 157,106 2.70 % Tax equivalent adjustment (3,114) (3,018) (2,990) Net interest income $ 171,270 $ 162,399 $ 154,116 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Three months ended % Change from Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,134,177 $ 7,177,622 $ 7,128,997 $ 7,101,363 $ 6,986,528 (0.6) % 2.1 % Commercial and industrial 3,878,767 3,920,771 4,033,367 4,024,879 4,030,750 (1.1) % (3.8) % Real estate - residential mortgage 3,642,822 3,396,690 3,183,585 3,087,529 2,975,516 7.2 % 22.4 % Real estate - home equity 1,128,076 1,139,558 1,175,218 1,212,113 1,237,602 (1.0) % (8.8) % Real estate - construction 1,085,846 1,054,469 1,054,718 1,009,284 981,589 3.0 % 10.6 % Consumer 452,844 451,486 459,038 468,678 464,851 0.3 % (2.6) % Equipment lease financing 247,776 256,248 266,405 279,059 279,217 (3.3) % (11.3) % Other(1) (6,773) (14,677) (9,455) (18,817) (28,656) 53.9 % 76.4 % Net Loans before PPP 17,563,535 17,382,167 17,291,873 17,164,088 16,927,397 1.0 % 3.8 % PPP 850,618 1,524,389 1,688,713 1,830,426 1,953,122 (44.2) % (56.4) % Total Net Loans $ 18,414,153 $ 18,906,556 $ 18,980,586 $ 18,994,514 $ 18,880,519 (2.6) % (2.5) % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,439,644 $ 7,203,696 $ 6,672,832 $ 6,477,228 $ 6,270,683 3.3 % 18.6 % Interest-bearing demand 6,168,908 5,979,855 5,832,174 5,762,150 5,591,548 3.2 % 10.3 % Savings 6,392,537 6,280,629 6,137,084 5,905,137 5,716,050 1.8 % 11.8 % Total demand and savings 20,001,089 19,464,180 18,642,090 18,144,515 17,578,281 2.8 % 13.8 % Brokered 270,168 297,815 324,364 340,451 314,721 (9.3) % (14.2) % Time 1,852,223 2,003,606 2,150,570 2,306,556 2,495,445 (7.6) % (25.8) % Total Deposits $ 22,123,480 $ 21,765,601 $ 21,117,024 $ 20,791,522 $ 20,388,447 1.6 % 8.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 494,811 $ 514,025 $ 570,775 $ 622,623 $ 613,127 (3.7) % (19.3) % Total Short-term borrowings $ 494,811 $ 514,025 $ 570,775 $ 622,623 $ 613,127 (3.7) % (19.3) % (1) Consists of overdrafts and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Nine months ended September 30 2021 2020 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net Loans $ 18,765,024 $ 485,330 3.46 % $ 18,027,253 $ 498,455 3.69 % Taxable investment securities 2,619,411 41,345 1.93 % 2,165,180 44,615 2.75 % Tax-exempt investment securities 969,946 22,557 3.10 % 804,484 19,596 3.24 % Total Investment Securities 3,589,357 63,902 2.37 % 2,969,664 64,211 2.88 % Loans held for sale 40,551 969 3.19 % 54,355 1,557 3.82 % Other interest-earning assets 1,986,161 4,599 0.18 % 936,819 4,325 0.62 % Total Interest-earning Assets 24,381,093 554,799 3.04 % 21,988,091 568,548 3.45 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 150,435 143,496 Premises and equipment 229,513 239,739 Other assets 1,689,094 1,729,351 Less: ACL - loans(2) (268,412) (242,300) Total Assets $ 26,181,723 $ 23,858,377 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,994,878 $ 2,905 0.06 % $ 5,116,696 $ 9,933 0.26 % Savings deposits 6,271,019 3,944 0.08 % 5,431,071 12,788 0.31 % Brokered deposits 297,250 876 0.39 % 300,795 1,935 0.86 % Time deposits 2,001,043 16,383 1.09 % 2,626,802 33,533 1.71 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 14,564,190 24,108 0.22 % 13,475,364 58,189 0.58 % Short-term borrowings 526,259 456 0.12 % 873,694 4,960 0.76 % Long-term borrowings 839,396 23,006 3.66 % 1,240,253 28,468 3.06 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 15,929,845 47,570 0.40 % 15,589,311 91,617 0.78 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 7,108,199 5,458,807 Other 466,917 470,055 Total Liabilities 23,504,961 21,518,173 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,672,389 0.15 % 18,934,171 0.41 % Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,038,044 0.28 % 21,048,118 0.58 % Shareholders' equity 2,676,762 2,340,204 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,181,723 $ 23,858,377 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 507,229 2.78 % 476,931 2.90 % Tax equivalent adjustment (9,111) (9,315) Net interest income $ 498,118 $ 467,616 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.