Blender Bites Signs Partnership with Western Canada's Leading Distributor of Organic and Natural Products, and Significantly Expands Retail Distribution Network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Horizon Grocery + Wellness ("Horizon"), to distribute is line of frozen premium organic and plant-based smoothies in Western Canada.

Established in 1976, Horizon Grocery + Wellness is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural products in the dry, chill and frozen categories, as well as the natural personal care and nutritional health supplement categories. Operating out of a 186,000 square foot facility in south Burnaby, BC, Horizon's retail partners service a population of close to 37 million customers, in large metropolitan areas and small towns across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Yukon.

Horizon is also the largest supplier of major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés and specialty retailers via a fleet of trucks and common carriers which fulfills and ships orders daily.

The Company's partnership with Horizon will supplement other distribution partnerships it currently has in place, including that with its primary distributor Tree of Life Canada.

"Distribution is a key element of Blender's marketing strategy and to ensuring that our products are available to the largest and most diverse consumer base possible. Our partnership with Horizon, including exposure to their experienced sales force, market share and established retail relationships will improve visibility of our brand to end users. I am confident that this new partnership will not only allow us to establish a rapport with new customers but will also have us witness new and multiple streams of revenue in a relatively short period of time," stated Chelsie Hodge, CEO of the Company.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Blender Bites Limited
Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:
Email - investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

