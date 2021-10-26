checkAd

Focus Graphite Unveils New Bilingual Website to Provide Updated News on its Active Graphite Exploration Projects

Autor: Accesswire
KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FMS) (OTCQX:FCSMF) (FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its newly revamped website, www.focusgraphite.com, is now live and offers up-to-date information in both English and French about the company, its mission, and the key flake graphite projects it has in development, which include two premier deposits located in Quebec.

The website updates investors, media, local communities, and the public at large about the latest news from Focus Graphite as it continues to develop its flagship graphite property, Lac Knife, located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM). Focus is also progressing with exploration at its Lac Tétépisca property, located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Côte-Nord administrative district of Québec.

In addition to project details and updates, the website includes an investor portal, a beginner's guide to graphite, an in-depth section about the company and its management team, and links to technical documents. The website will also integrate a new look on social media for Focus Graphite. The company will post regular updates across Facebook and LinkedIn.

"As we continue to develop our graphite properties in Quebec and unlock value for our shareholders, we know how important it is to keep all stakeholders updated and informed," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite. "It is especially important to us to communicate our news in both English and French so that stakeholders across North America can easily read more about what our company is all about and the progress we are making in developing our projects to deliver high-quality, battery-grade graphite to the burgeoning North American electric vehicle battery industry."

For more information and updates, visit the new Focus Graphite website at: www.focusgraphite.com and follow Focus Graphite on Facebook at @focusgraphite and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the Offerings, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington
Communications, Focus Graphite
kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean
CFO, Focus Graphite
jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com
(613) 581-4040

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.



