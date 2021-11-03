META to Exhibit and Present at AWE USA 2021

Showcasing ARfusion™ Lens Casting and Advanced Highly Functional Materials Solutions for ARHALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance …

Showcasing ARfusion™ Lens Casting and Advanced Highly Functional Materials Solutions for AR HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at AWE USA 2021, November 9-11, in Santa Clara, CA. META will demonstrate a range of applications which may be embedded into functional ophthalmic lenses using the ARfusion™ automated lens casting system (ALCS). META will also deliver two presentations on November 10th: R2R Electro-Magnetic and Holographic Films for AR Applications, with Dr. Andrew Mark and Dr. Ragip Paia, and Integrating Application Specific Functional Films into AR Prescription Lenses, with Dr. Jonathan Waldern. "We are excited to showcase a range of practical applications that may be embedded into prescription lenses for AR eyewear," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "In collaboration with Covestro, we are able to offer, in a one-stop-shop, highly functional advanced materials and proprietary equipment for high-volume production."