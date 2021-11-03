checkAd

META to Exhibit and Present at AWE USA 2021

Showcasing ARfusion™ Lens Casting and Advanced Highly Functional Materials Solutions for AR

Showcasing ARfusion™ Lens Casting and Advanced Highly Functional Materials Solutions for AR

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at AWE USA 2021, November 9-11, in Santa Clara, CA. META will demonstrate a range of applications which may be embedded into functional ophthalmic lenses using the ARfusion™ automated lens casting system (ALCS). META will also deliver two presentations on November 10th: R2R Electro-Magnetic and Holographic Films for AR Applications, with Dr. Andrew Mark and Dr. Ragip Paia, and Integrating Application Specific Functional Films into AR Prescription Lenses, with Dr. Jonathan Waldern.

"We are excited to showcase a range of practical applications that may be embedded into prescription lenses for AR eyewear," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "In collaboration with Covestro, we are able to offer, in a one-stop-shop, highly functional advanced materials and proprietary equipment for high-volume production."

META is at the forefront of applying metamaterial technology to head mounted displays (HMD). We have developed Volume Holographic Grating (VHG) combiners and pupil replicating Waveguides. ARfusion™ is able to incorporate either into a highly functional AR lens. Photo-sensitive holographic film materials, the building block of META's holographic products, are secured via a multi-year supply deal with Covestro. HMDs have tremendous proven business impact from cost savings and productivity, to improved customer service and streamlined workflows. Users are able to collaborate with remote experts to perform inspections, share live visuals, talk and view feedback onscreen, while freeing-up their hands for work.

"The strength of our strategic collaboration builds on the versatility in combining Bayfol® HX photopolymer with META's ARfusion™ lens casting technology. Jointly we have the ability to enable different designs, ranging from thin carriers for waveguides with glass-like performance to prescription lenses with integrated volume holograms," stated Moritz Winterstein, Head of Growth Ventures Specialty Films at Covestro.

META's one-stop-shop approach to advanced optical components, in concert with Bayfol® HX from Covestro, offers a number of benefits to OEMs. A large range of material thicknesses and formats enables a large variety of optical designs. Roll-to-roll deposition and patterning techniques, in combination with state-of-the-art plastic processing, allow for high-volume, cost-effective production. The complete value chain is covered, from optical designs and materials selection to mass production and integration.

META to Exhibit and Present at AWE USA 2021

