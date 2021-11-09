Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE;OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE;OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it has today filed a Directors' Circular in response to the offer (the "Viston Offer") and take-over bid circular of 2869889 Ontario Inc., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Viston United Swiss AG (together, "Viston") for all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"). As stated in the Directors' Circular, the Board of Directors of Petroteq (the "Board"), in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, is considering whether or not the Viston Offer is adequate and in the best interests of Petroteq and its shareholders ("Petroteq Shareholders"). Accordingly, the Board is considering whether to make a recommendation to accept or reject the Viston Offer and has determined not to make a recommendation to Petroteq Shareholders until such time as the Company has an opportunity to complete its Strategic Review (as defined below) and receives input on valuation from its financial advisor, Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood").