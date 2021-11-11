Centamin PLC Announces ABC Project Technical Report Filing

ABC PROJECT, CÔTE D'IVOIRE

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) Centamin plc is pleased to announce that it has filed the NI43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") for the Kona Gold Deposit Mineral Resource update announced on 23 September 2021. The Kona license is one of three prospective licenses spanning 90km within the ABC Project in western Cote d'Ivoire.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The press release in relation to the ABC Mineral Resource update is available on the Company's website via the following link: https://www.centamin.com/media/2436/cey-rns_cme_geology-announcement_f ...