Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update and production forecast including project timelines, corporate goals and objectives associated with its operating demonstration facility at Aldersyde, Alberta, (the "Aldersyde Facility") as well as Cielo's planned research and development facility at Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the "R&D Facility").

The Company's business strategy is focused on converting waste to fuel through proprietary technology centred on a thermal catalytic depolymerization process. Today's update builds upon the Company's press release dated September 27, 2021, in which Cielo confirmed that engineering design enhancements and system modifications were underway at the Aldersyde Facility, in order to resolve the System Issues (defined below) and achieve steady-state production. Within that same press release, the Company announced its plans for the development of the R&D Facility.