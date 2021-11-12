checkAd

Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update and production forecast including project timelines, corporate goals and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update and production forecast including project timelines, corporate goals and objectives associated with its operating demonstration facility at Aldersyde, Alberta, (the "Aldersyde Facility") as well as Cielo's planned research and development facility at Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the "R&D Facility").

The Company's business strategy is focused on converting waste to fuel through proprietary technology centred on a thermal catalytic depolymerization process. Today's update builds upon the Company's press release dated September 27, 2021, in which Cielo confirmed that engineering design enhancements and system modifications were underway at the Aldersyde Facility, in order to resolve the System Issues (defined below) and achieve steady-state production. Within that same press release, the Company announced its plans for the development of the R&D Facility.

Aldersyde Demonstration Facility Overview

The objectives of the Aldersyde Facility are focused on demonstrating the steady-state production of distillate for the sale of diesel and naphtha derived from wood waste utilizing used motor oil ("UMO") as the carrier fluid. The facility will also serve the purposes of generating revenue, product yield and control systems optimization, operations training, maintenance planning, and establishing best practices. Operational experience and philosophy from the Aldersyde Facility will translate to larger full-scale facilities.

Improving the Aldersyde Facility

Cielo is focused on increasing production rates at the Aldersyde Facility to a commercial level that supports revenue generation. Earlier this year, the Company implemented various process modifications which resulted in an improvement in production performance and enabled Cielo to achieve continuous production. However, these process modifications created unintended system bottlenecks and plugging issues which resulted in decreased operational run times (the "System Issues"). Immediate efforts to rectify the System Issues proved unsuccessful. In August 2021, Cielo commenced a comprehensive analysis of the Aldersyde Facility by utilizing an internal engineering team, with the support of third-party engineering consultants and technical experts.

