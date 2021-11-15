checkAd

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Reports a 65% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today reported …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

We are reporting a 65% increase in top line revenue for the third quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2020 and are encouraged by the strong backlog for the remainder of the year," said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We continued to strengthen our performance in the third quarter thanks to robust demand for our products as well as the impressive execution of our team to manage component shortages and other supply chain constraints. With the completion of our IPO, on July 22, 2021, we have strengthened our balance sheet. Execution of our business model remains focused with the development and launching of new Twin Vee models. Our new 340 GFX went into production last week and our new 400 GFX should be in production Q2 of 2022.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for the third quarter 2021 was approximately $4,118,000, compared to approximately $2,498,000 for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 65% increase. The number of our boats produced and sold during the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 33% over the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Gross profit for the third quarter 2021 was approximately $1,610,000 compared to a gross profit of approximately $700,000 in the third quarter 2020.
  • Operating expenses for the third quarter 2021 were approximately $1,933,000, compared to approximately $947,000 in the third quarter 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 47% compared to 38% in the prior year. We have been aggressively ramping up of production, which required increasing our production staff and adding mid-level management. Additionally, we are now carrying increased public company overhead.
  • For the third quarter 2021, net loss was approximately $383,000, compared to a net loss of approximately $201,000 in the third quarter 2020.
  • At September 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $22,629,000, compared to approximately $4,505,000 at December 31, 2020.
  • The Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $8,979,000 as of September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $407,000 at June 30, 2021.
  • The increase in cash and cash equivalents is due to net proceeds of our IPO. We also have both short- and long-term securities totaling approximately $6,091,000.

Conference Call

Seite 1 von 4
Twin Vee Powercats Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Reports a 65% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today reported …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill: LPI in Part A of RHB-107 P2/3 COVID Study
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...