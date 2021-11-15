Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Reports a 65% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

We are reporting a 65% increase in top line revenue for the third quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2020 and are encouraged by the strong backlog for the remainder of the year," said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We continued to strengthen our performance in the third quarter thanks to robust demand for our products as well as the impressive execution of our team to manage component shortages and other supply chain constraints. With the completion of our IPO, on July 22, 2021, we have strengthened our balance sheet. Execution of our business model remains focused with the development and launching of new Twin Vee models. Our new 340 GFX went into production last week and our new 400 GFX should be in production Q2 of 2022.