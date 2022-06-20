UK MEDTECH COMPANY TO HELP PROTECT US HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND US CITIZENS FROM 1 MILLON NEEDLESTICK INJURIES EACH YEAR

Liverpool England and Philadelphia USA (ots) - --News Direct--



SAFETY INITIATIVE AND COMPLIANCE WILL SAVE AMERICAN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY $1

BILLION



British smart MedTech company NeedleSmart, which is pioneering disruptive

technologies in the global healthcare sector, is expanding into the US

healthcare market to protect American healthcare workers and patients from the

rising tide of needlestick injuries (NSI).





In the US alone, more than 1 Million NSI are reported each year, affectingfrontline nurses, healthcare workers and patients. However, it is estimated thatthe more accurate figure may be five times that number, due to a culture ofunderreporting.Initially NeedleSmart will focus their efforts on helping the US healthcaresystem reduce Needlestick injuries (NSI). Pre Covid-19, NSI cost the UShealthcare industry more than $1Bn each year. A cost built on treatments (bothphysical and mental), absenteeism, agency staff and in many cases law suits.Approximately 5.6 million healthcare workers in the US are at risk ofoccupational exposure to bloodborne pathogens via NSI or other sharps-relatedinjuries, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration everyyear.Needlestick injuries are caused when a hypodermic needle accidentally puncturesthe skin. These injuries - which can happen at any time, however the NSI whichcarry the most significant risks are those that happen after exposure to thepatient.The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that at least385,000 NSI occur each year to hospital-based healthcare workers, amounting tomore than 1,000 NSI per day amongst hospital healthcare staff. Many more ofthose NSI also occur through emergency services, homecare and nursing homes. TheCDC has also targeted the elimination of NSI as an agency priority, with bothfederal and state laws increasing enforcement of NSI injury prevention. Over 41%of NSI occur during use, with 41% occurring after use and before disposal, 15%occurring during and after disposal and 4% in other settings.NeedleSmart is working closely with lawmakers and Government agencies in the USto inform, advance and extend legislation that will protect healthcare workersand frontline staff.US based NeedleSmart Chief Operating Officer Michael Barron said:"Needlestick injuries were already a serious global problem pre Covid-19, withmore than 3 million reported cases each year and rising. The introduction of aglobal vaccination program has added significantly to this with pandemic withNSI statistics yet to be made publicly available.The global supply and use of needles is at an all-time record, which means the