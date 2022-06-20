UK MEDTECH COMPANY TO HELP PROTECT US HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND US CITIZENS FROM 1 MILLON NEEDLESTICK INJURIES EACH YEAR
SAFETY INITIATIVE AND COMPLIANCE WILL SAVE AMERICAN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY $1
BILLION
British smart MedTech company NeedleSmart, which is pioneering disruptive
technologies in the global healthcare sector, is expanding into the US
healthcare market to protect American healthcare workers and patients from the
rising tide of needlestick injuries (NSI).
In the US alone, more than 1 Million NSI are reported each year, affecting
frontline nurses, healthcare workers and patients. However, it is estimated that
the more accurate figure may be five times that number, due to a culture of
underreporting.
Initially NeedleSmart will focus their efforts on helping the US healthcare
system reduce Needlestick injuries (NSI). Pre Covid-19, NSI cost the US
healthcare industry more than $1Bn each year. A cost built on treatments (both
physical and mental), absenteeism, agency staff and in many cases law suits.
Approximately 5.6 million healthcare workers in the US are at risk of
occupational exposure to bloodborne pathogens via NSI or other sharps-related
injuries, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration every
year.
Needlestick injuries are caused when a hypodermic needle accidentally punctures
the skin. These injuries - which can happen at any time, however the NSI which
carry the most significant risks are those that happen after exposure to the
patient.
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that at least
385,000 NSI occur each year to hospital-based healthcare workers, amounting to
more than 1,000 NSI per day amongst hospital healthcare staff. Many more of
those NSI also occur through emergency services, homecare and nursing homes. The
CDC has also targeted the elimination of NSI as an agency priority, with both
federal and state laws increasing enforcement of NSI injury prevention. Over 41%
of NSI occur during use, with 41% occurring after use and before disposal, 15%
occurring during and after disposal and 4% in other settings.
NeedleSmart is working closely with lawmakers and Government agencies in the US
to inform, advance and extend legislation that will protect healthcare workers
and frontline staff.
US based NeedleSmart Chief Operating Officer Michael Barron said:
"Needlestick injuries were already a serious global problem pre Covid-19, with
more than 3 million reported cases each year and rising. The introduction of a
global vaccination program has added significantly to this with pandemic with
NSI statistics yet to be made publicly available.
The global supply and use of needles is at an all-time record, which means the
