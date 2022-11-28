checkAd

ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY GBP242 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- New research from the Valuable 500 reveals that disabled travellers are paying
GBP242 more than non-disabled travellers for travel insurance

- Findings also reveal that a fifth of disabled travellers felt unsafe whilst
travelling

New research shows that disabled tourists are paying GBP242 more than
non-disabled customers for travel insurance cover to go on holiday, a
significant premium compared to those without disabilities.

The findings come at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is placing undue
pressure on those with disabilities, who already face significant additional
costs in their day-to-day lives.

The research also looked at the other barriers disabled tourists face whilst
travelling, including time inequity, digital accessibility, a lack of disabled
representation, lack of inclusive design, and lack of knowledge of disability
and how to meet the needs of customers with disabilities.

Two in five disabled people face stressful and unsafe situations when travelling
due to lack of accessibility. One fifth of disabled people reported feeling
unsafe and scared when travelling and one in ten were not able to access a
toilet.

As a consequence, feelings of embarrassment, isolation and being disregarded
were also felt by a quarter of the respondents that were surveyed, and nearly a
quarter (23%) felt ignored.

The Valuable 500 is the largest global collective of CEOs committed to
disability inclusion. High profile members include Expedia, Airbnb, Heathrow
Airport, and British Airways.

The business collective has produced a 7-point manifesto that each travel
industry provider should abide by to ensure best practice. Please register
interest to sign up: mailto:travelmanifesto@thevaluable500.com

The full report is here
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955645/UK_Travel_Report.pdf) .

Caroline Casey, Founder, Valuable 500 commented: This research adds to a
burgeoning list of discriminations that people with disabilities face day in,
day out. When a hotel, restaurant or transport provider is inaccessible you're
leaving a proportion of business on the table.

The global spending power of people with disabilities is estimated to be $13
trillion annually, so the business case for the travel industry to put
accessibility first, and not as an afterthought is absolutely imperative. This
can be rectified by putting disabled staff and consumers at the heart of the
travel business.

Kathy Martinez, VP for Global Disability Inclusion, Expedia:

"Travel strengthens connections and broadens horizons, yet historic, physical
and societal barriers often limit equitable access to travel. Disability is a
natural part of the human condition. Everyone should have the right to travel,
no matter their ability. Expedia Group is committed to creating a more open
world and lessening equity gaps. By collaborating with our vast network of
partners on resources like our Lodging Accessibility Guide, we are able to share
best practices and work together towards a collective goal to ensure travellers
with disabilities are valued and included."

Notes to Editors

Research based sample of 1000 UK based disabled travellers conducted via
Opinium, from 29th August - 10th September 2022.

Find out more about the Valuable 500 here (https://www.thevaluable500.com/)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/according-to-opinium-insurers-inflate-travel-cover-costs-by-242-for-dis
abled-people-301687277.html

Contact:

Rebecca Palmer,
valuable@wearesevenhills.com,
07730330462

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160358/5380629
OTS: Valuable 500



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY GBP242 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE - New research from the Valuable 500 reveals that disabled travellers are paying GBP242 more than non-disabled travellers for travel insurance - Findings also reveal that a fifth of disabled travellers felt unsafe whilst travelling New research …

Nachrichten des Autors

ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY GBP242 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE
28 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
733 Leser
2021: 82 % weniger Kreuzfahrt-Passagiere in der EU als im Vor-Corona-Jahr 2019
600 Leser
PUBLICATION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE MERGER BETWEEN DSM and Firmenich and the ...
546 Leser
11880 Solutions AG erweitert Produktpalette um Addressable TV: Zielgruppengenaue Fernsehwerbung für KMU-Kunden
495 Leser
Bürgermeisterin Crombie auf Dienstreise in Deutschland zur Förderung von Investitionen in ...
495 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Großauftrag / Berliner Immobilienmanagement setzt erneut auf ...
437 Leser
Teure Notbremse, Kommentar zur Strom- und Gaspreisbremse von Angela Wefers
389 Leser
Media Data Plattform: Acxiom, Kinesso und Treasure Data läuten mit First-Party-Daten eine neue Ära des ...
389 Leser
"Elite Report 2023" zeichnet 53 empfehlenswerte Vermögensverwalter in der ...
374 Leser
Euro Magazin: C24 Bank bietet das beste Girokonto unter den Direktbanken
369 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1227 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
888 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
866 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
846 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
801 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
733 Leser
ENDLICH: ENGWE enthüllt X26 auf der EICMA 2022. Sein neuestes Gelände-Elektrofahrrad - ein ...
708 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3460 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3333 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2907 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2813 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2483 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2315 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser