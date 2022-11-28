ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY GBP242 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE
New research shows that disabled tourists are paying GBP242 more than
non-disabled customers for travel insurance cover to go on holiday, a
significant premium compared to those without disabilities.
The findings come at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is placing undue
pressure on those with disabilities, who already face significant additional
costs in their day-to-day lives.
The research also looked at the other barriers disabled tourists face whilst
travelling, including time inequity, digital accessibility, a lack of disabled
representation, lack of inclusive design, and lack of knowledge of disability
and how to meet the needs of customers with disabilities.
Two in five disabled people face stressful and unsafe situations when travelling
due to lack of accessibility. One fifth of disabled people reported feeling
unsafe and scared when travelling and one in ten were not able to access a
toilet.
As a consequence, feelings of embarrassment, isolation and being disregarded
were also felt by a quarter of the respondents that were surveyed, and nearly a
quarter (23%) felt ignored.
The Valuable 500 is the largest global collective of CEOs committed to
disability inclusion. High profile members include Expedia, Airbnb, Heathrow
Airport, and British Airways.
The business collective has produced a 7-point manifesto that each travel
industry provider should abide by to ensure best practice. Please register
interest to sign up: mailto:travelmanifesto@thevaluable500.com
The full report is here
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955645/UK_Travel_Report.pdf) .
Caroline Casey, Founder, Valuable 500 commented: This research adds to a
burgeoning list of discriminations that people with disabilities face day in,
day out. When a hotel, restaurant or transport provider is inaccessible you're
leaving a proportion of business on the table.
The global spending power of people with disabilities is estimated to be $13
trillion annually, so the business case for the travel industry to put
accessibility first, and not as an afterthought is absolutely imperative. This
can be rectified by putting disabled staff and consumers at the heart of the
travel business.
Kathy Martinez, VP for Global Disability Inclusion, Expedia:
"Travel strengthens connections and broadens horizons, yet historic, physical
and societal barriers often limit equitable access to travel. Disability is a
natural part of the human condition. Everyone should have the right to travel,
no matter their ability. Expedia Group is committed to creating a more open
world and lessening equity gaps. By collaborating with our vast network of
partners on resources like our Lodging Accessibility Guide, we are able to share
best practices and work together towards a collective goal to ensure travellers
with disabilities are valued and included."
Research based sample of 1000 UK based disabled travellers conducted via
Opinium, from 29th August - 10th September 2022.
Find out more about the Valuable 500 here (https://www.thevaluable500.com/)
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/according-to-opinium-insurers-inflate-travel-cover-costs-by-242-for-dis
abled-people-301687277.html
