Sustainalytics Upgrades INNIO Group's ESG Risk Rating From Low to Negligible Risk, Ranking INNIO Number 1 Worldwide Among Industry Peers

-          Sustainalytics ESG rating places INNIO in top 1 percentile of all industry peers and in top 2 percentile of companies rated by Sustainalytics on a global level.

-          INNIO receives Sustainalytics' ESG risk score of 9.8, improving by 11% compared to 2022.

-          INNIO also receives Sustainalytics' 2023 "ESG Industry Top rated" and "ESG Regional Top Rated" badges.

 

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / INNIO today announced that Sustainalytics has upgraded INNIO Group's ESG risk score to 9.8, an improvement of 1.2 points year-over-year, and has upgraded the company's risk rating from low to negligible. The rating from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research, ratings, and data, reinforces INNIO's number 1 position compared to peers across both Machinery and Industrial Machinery worldwide.

 

"Improving our Sustainalytics rating is not only a reflection of our dedication to environmental, social and governance responsibility, it is also a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our talented team," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. "We will continue to prioritize sustainable practices and innovation for the benefit of our business, our stakeholders, and our planet."

 

The Sustainalytics risk rating improvement is a vital recognition for INNIO and an indicator of the company's commitment to sustainable policies and programs. The risk rating focus includes health and safety, environment and carbon management, human capital, procurement practices and circularity. The rating upgrade signals that INNIO's initiatives and actions to reduce its environmental impact, promote social equity, and ensure good governance are demonstrating positive results. It also underlines INNIO's commitment to transparency and accountability, which are important factors in building trust and credibility with stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, investors, and employees.

 

Learn more about the ESG Risk Ratings.

 

About Sustainalytics

 

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG research, ratings, and data, serving the world's leading institutional investors and corporations. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. For more information regarding Sustainalytics ESG rating, please visit https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-ratings.

 

About INNIO

 

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

 

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

 

INNIO's improved ESG Risk Rating again secures the number one position across more than 500 companies globally in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

 

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

