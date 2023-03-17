Allianz and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz create new series to help people prepare for their financial future (FOTO)
Munich (ots) -
- Allianz partners with actor Christoph Waltz to create social media series
"Start Making Cents"
- The six-part series simplifies financial and insurance topics in an
entertaining and engaging format.
- It also aims to broaden the understanding of Allianz beyond insurance by
highlighting its investment and asset management expertise.
Allianz has teamed up with award-winning actor Christoph Waltz to help people
better prepare for their financial future through its new "Start Making Cents"
social media series.
With rising prices and higher costs top of mind, Allianz aims to make financial
literacy topics more accessible and relatable, with the series providing
valuable tips formanaging personal finances.
The six-part social media series shows Waltz performing seemingly random
actions, which just so happen to be visual, easy-to-understand metaphors for
financial topics. With this new series, Allianz aims to help people become
better prepared to enter the world of investing by simplifying a topic that's
often seen as unapproachable and complicated.
Chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) at Allianz Oliver Bäte, said, "At
Allianz, we want to help people manage their money, so that it goes further,
lasts longer, and enhances their quality of life. We believe financial literacy
is critical in this effort.
We are excited to partner with Christoph to raise awareness of this important
issue and bring the topics to life through his insights and humor."
In his unique, characteristic way, Waltz eats Spaghetti Bolognese in a white
suit, builds DIY furniture, packs a suitcase, patiently shaves wool sweaters,
follows a strict skincare routine, and deals with bees. All to help understand
the basics of investing.
Christoph Waltz says: "It's very useful and important to know how to handle
money. If you are like me starting a degree in business is not really an option.
Thankfully there are other means to acquire some of the necessary knowledge. Far
more accessible, easier to approach and relate to. Our little series for Allianz
seems like an ideal platform. After all - the story of your money is about you."
Without advertising any products, the series focuses on financial literacy
education, and thus Allianz is assuming its responsibilities as one of the
leading financial services companies.
The full series launched in early February and can be accessed by visiting
Allianz.com and Allianz's social media channels.
Financial Literacy
Financial literacy means the skills and knowledge needed to make important
financial decisions. The OECD/INFE 2020 International Adult Financial Literacy
Survey (https://www.oecd.org/financial/education/oecd-infe-2020-international-su
