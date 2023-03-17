Allianz and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz create new series to help people prepare for their financial future (FOTO)

Munich (ots) -



- Allianz partners with actor Christoph Waltz to create social media series

"Start Making Cents"

- The six-part series simplifies financial and insurance topics in an

entertaining and engaging format.

- It also aims to broaden the understanding of Allianz beyond insurance by

highlighting its investment and asset management expertise.



Allianz has teamed up with award-winning actor Christoph Waltz to help people

better prepare for their financial future through its new "Start Making Cents"

social media series.





With rising prices and higher costs top of mind, Allianz aims to make financialliteracy topics more accessible and relatable, with the series providingvaluable tips formanaging personal finances.The six-part social media series shows Waltz performing seemingly randomactions, which just so happen to be visual, easy-to-understand metaphors forfinancial topics. With this new series, Allianz aims to help people becomebetter prepared to enter the world of investing by simplifying a topic that'soften seen as unapproachable and complicated.Chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) at Allianz Oliver Bäte, said, "AtAllianz, we want to help people manage their money, so that it goes further,lasts longer, and enhances their quality of life. We believe financial literacyis critical in this effort.We are excited to partner with Christoph to raise awareness of this importantissue and bring the topics to life through his insights and humor."In his unique, characteristic way, Waltz eats Spaghetti Bolognese in a whitesuit, builds DIY furniture, packs a suitcase, patiently shaves wool sweaters,follows a strict skincare routine, and deals with bees. All to help understandthe basics of investing.Christoph Waltz says: "It's very useful and important to know how to handlemoney. If you are like me starting a degree in business is not really an option.Thankfully there are other means to acquire some of the necessary knowledge. Farmore accessible, easier to approach and relate to. Our little series for Allianzseems like an ideal platform. After all - the story of your money is about you."Without advertising any products, the series focuses on financial literacyeducation, and thus Allianz is assuming its responsibilities as one of theleading financial services companies.The full series launched in early February and can be accessed by visitingAllianz.com and Allianz's social media channels.Financial LiteracyFinancial literacy means the skills and knowledge needed to make importantfinancial decisions. The OECD/INFE 2020 International Adult Financial LiteracySurvey (https://www.oecd.org/financial/education/oecd-infe-2020-international-su