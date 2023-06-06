    checkAd

    PwC Strategy& study IBAN-name checks can increase confidence in instant payments, but are not a universal solution

    Munich (ots) - - Instant payments are becoming more popular in Europe, but at
    the same time attract fraudsters

    - In future, according to draft EU legislation, banks should therefore check
    before every payment whether the IBAN and account-holder name match

    - Banks and payment service providers take a nuanced view of the proposal

    IBAN-name checks can help to increase the attractiveness of instant payments
    within the EU, notably by increasing trust in the new mode of payment. But in
    order to effectively combat attempts at fraud and to bring about greater
    acceptance of instant payments Europe-wide, they need to be supplemented by
    further measures. Any possible standardization should, at the same time, be open
    to solutions already established in individual countries and aim at efficient
    implementation. These are the findings from the study "IBAN-name check: Current
    developments and concepts" co-authored by Strategy&, PwC's global strategy
    consulting business , together with Oesterreichische Nationalbank (Austrian
    National Bank, OeNB) , Deutsche Bundesbank , and the Euro Banking Association
    (EBA) . For the study, 17 representatives of European banks, public institutions
    and IBAN-name check providers were interviewed.

    IBAN-name checks just the first step

    Instant payments are being used with increasing frequency within the Eurozone.
    At the same time, this payment method can also favor fraud. Accordingly, a
    legislative proposal from the European Commission envisages the mandatory
    introduction of IBAN-name checks, in order to counteract this and increase
    confidence in this mode of payment. Before every instant payment, a background
    check is performed as to whether the IBAN and account-holder name match. Above
    all, this check should partly combat Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud, where
    fraudsters induce their victims to transfer funds to what is ostensibly a known
    account, but which in reality is one controlled by the fraudsters. According to
    the results of the study, IBAN-name checks can make a significant contribution
    to increasing confidence in instant transfers and ensuring a good user
    experience. At the same time, almost all the experts interviewed emphasize that
    IBAN-name checks alone cannot significantly drive down instances of fraud.

    "Since the bank fraudsters' methods are continually evolving, IBAN-name checks
    can only be one strategic component in a series of further measures developed by
    banks and payment service providers themselves. Legislative initiatives like the
