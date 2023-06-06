Munich (ots) - - Instant payments are becoming more popular in Europe, but at

the same time attract fraudsters



- In future, according to draft EU legislation, banks should therefore check

before every payment whether the IBAN and account-holder name match



- Banks and payment service providers take a nuanced view of the proposal





IBAN-name checks can help to increase the attractiveness of instant paymentswithin the EU, notably by increasing trust in the new mode of payment. But inorder to effectively combat attempts at fraud and to bring about greateracceptance of instant payments Europe-wide, they need to be supplemented byfurther measures. Any possible standardization should, at the same time, be opento solutions already established in individual countries and aim at efficientimplementation. These are the findings from the study "IBAN-name check: Currentdevelopments and concepts" co-authored by Strategy&, PwC's global strategyconsulting business , together with Oesterreichische Nationalbank (AustrianNational Bank, OeNB) , Deutsche Bundesbank , and the Euro Banking Association(EBA) . For the study, 17 representatives of European banks, public institutionsand IBAN-name check providers were interviewed.IBAN-name checks just the first stepInstant payments are being used with increasing frequency within the Eurozone.At the same time, this payment method can also favor fraud. Accordingly, alegislative proposal from the European Commission envisages the mandatoryintroduction of IBAN-name checks, in order to counteract this and increaseconfidence in this mode of payment. Before every instant payment, a backgroundcheck is performed as to whether the IBAN and account-holder name match. Aboveall, this check should partly combat Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud, wherefraudsters induce their victims to transfer funds to what is ostensibly a knownaccount, but which in reality is one controlled by the fraudsters. According tothe results of the study, IBAN-name checks can make a significant contributionto increasing confidence in instant transfers and ensuring a good userexperience. At the same time, almost all the experts interviewed emphasize thatIBAN-name checks alone cannot significantly drive down instances of fraud."Since the bank fraudsters' methods are continually evolving, IBAN-name checkscan only be one strategic component in a series of further measures developed bybanks and payment service providers themselves. Legislative initiatives like the