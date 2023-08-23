Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 11.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



Annual General Meeting resolutions: CEO contract of Simon Telian extended and supervisory board expanded; Scherzer & Co. increases investment in Advanced Blockchain AG



The annual general meeting went well. All resolutions were accepted with a large majority. Advanced Blockchain AG has extended the CEO contract with Simon Telian until the end of 2026 and added three new members to the supervisory board. Telian has proven during his tenure as CEO that he is capable of successfully navigating the company through turbulent phases. The company had to face high inflation rates and strong volatility in the blockchain and stock markets. The continuation of the collaboration with Telian signifies continuity in the company's strategy to secure long-term growth.



With Rüdiger Andreas Günther, a high-profile member has been added to the supervisory board, who has also taken over the position of chairman. Rüdiger Andreas Günther has achieved several remarkable milestones in his career. He held positions such as CFO at the European market leader in agricultural machinery technology, CLAAS, and later became the CEO. He held responsibilities as CFO and labor director at the DAX-listed semiconductor manufacturer Infineon. He also served as the CFO at the technology company Jenoptik. Later, he became the CEO at Francotyp-Postalia, a specialty machine manufacturer, where he also led the finance department.

The appointment of Sebastian Markowsky, Dr. Marcel Tyrell, and Håkan Saltin as new members of the supervisory board brings additional expertise and experience to the board. Håkan Saltin has a track record in the telecommunications and startup industry. His role as co-founder and CTO of Radtonics, as well as his previous leadership at CLX Communications, a company listed on Nasdaq, demonstrate his strong connection to technology and growth markets. With extensive experience in reputable financial institutions like GP Bullhound, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and Deutsche Bank, Markowsky brings valuable strategic insights to the supervisory board. As a professor of banking and finance at the University of Witten/Herdecke, Dr. Tyrell contributes expertise in the field of blockchain and digitalization.



The news that Scherzer & Co. AG has increased its investment in Advanced Blockchain could further strengthen investor confidence. The fact that Scherzer & Co. has invested not only in the company itself but also in one of Advanced Blockchain's portfolio companies (Peaq Technology GmbH) indicates their positive assessment of the company's long-term growth prospects.



In summary, today's news from Advanced Blockchain indicates a strategic strengthening of the company. The extension of the CEO contract, the new additions to the supervisory board, and the increased investment from Scherzer & Co. collectively send a signal of stability, trust, and a focus on long-term growth.





