Corestate Capital S.A. Sells CRM Students, Refocuses on Core Asset Management Business
Corestate Capital Holding S.A. is set to sell CRM Students Ltd and Upartments Real Estate GmbH to Dot Group, a strategic move to focus on its core business of asset and investment management.
- Corestate Capital Holding S.A. has decided to sell CRM Students Ltd and Upartments Real Estate GmbH to Dot Group.
- This disposal is part of Corestate's strategic focus on asset and investment management as its core business.
- The transactions are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Corestate expects a total cash inflow of around €13 million from the sale.
- The cash inflows will increase the redemption capacity of the Group.
- The notifying person is Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger, Chief Markets Officer of Corestate.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
