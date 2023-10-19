Ad Pepper Media International Reveals Q3 Results: A Detailed Analysis
Ad pepper media International N.V. has released its Q3 2023 financial results, revealing a mix of growth and decline across its various segments, alongside a first-time positive EBITDA despite a dip in revenue.
- ad pepper media International N.V. announced its Q3 2023 results, with gross sales of EUR 21,414k and Group revenue of EUR 5,383k.
- The Webgains and ad agents segments saw a revenue decline of 11% and 12% respectively, while the ad pepper segment posted a 6% revenue increase.
- The Group achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 101k for the first time in 2023, despite a revenue decline.
- In the nine-month period, gross sales reached EUR 61,973k and Group revenue was EUR 15,881k. The EBITDA for the first three quarters was EUR -345k.
- The company anticipates a further decline in revenue in the fourth quarter, but expects positive EBITDAs due to cost optimization measures.
- The report for the third quarter of 2023 will be published on 17 November 2023.
The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,1300EUR and was down -2,74 % compared with the previous day.
-2,74 %
-8,58 %
-10,50 %
-14,80 %
-5,75 %
-46,21 %
-26,68 %
+150,59 %
-74,94 %
ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883
