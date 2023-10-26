Varengold Bank AG Revises 2022 Results, Boosts 2023 Earnings Outlook
Varengold Bank AG has revised its 2022 financial results and upped its 2023 earnings outlook, following special audits by BaFin and PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH.
- Varengold Bank AG has corrected its preliminary result for the financial year 2022 and raised its earnings forecast for 2023.
- The correction is due to ongoing special audits of business operations by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH.
- The original annual financial statements for 2022 have been adjusted, reducing the preliminary earnings before taxes (EBT) from EUR 33.3 million to EUR 27.0 million.
- The adjustment mainly relates to costs of the audit amounting to a total of EUR 7 million, for which a provision must be created in the financial year 2022.
- A provision was also made for possible fines due to the audit.
- The consideration of these costs will lead to an increase in the earnings forecast for the financial year 2023, with earnings before taxes now expected to be between EUR 25-30 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Varengold Bank is on 30.10.2023.
