Homag Group AG Adopts Efficiency-Boosting Measures, Reduces Capacity
Facing a decline in demand, HOMAG Group AG is set to implement a comprehensive efficiency and capacity adjustment plan, which includes significant job cuts and extraordinary expenses of up to €50 million.
- HOMAG Group AG is implementing a package of measures to enhance efficiency and adjust capacity.
- The measures will result in extraordinary expenses valued at €35 to 50 million, which will be accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The main element of the package is the planned elimination of nearly 600 jobs in Germany and abroad.
- The job cuts are expected to generate recurring savings of around €25 million in 2024 and roughly €50 million per year from 2025.
- Due to a decline in demand, HOMAG Group’s order intake dropped by 32% in the first nine months of 2023, which is expected to result in a decline of up to 15% in sales in 2024.
- The package of measures also includes other flexibilization instruments such as the reduction of working-hour accounts and short-time work.
The price of Homag Group at the time of the news was 37,60EUR and was up +0,80 % compared with the previous day.
+0,80 %
-0,26 %
+3,01 %
-3,58 %
-18,92 %
+0,80 %
-23,86 %
+111,66 %
+3,01 %
ISIN:DE0005297204WKN:529720
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
Wertpapier
