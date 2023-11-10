Fabasoft AG Soars: Continues its Success Streak in the Stock Market
Fabasoft AG has released its impressive half-year financial results for 2023/2024, marking a historic high in the company's turnover with a significant 24.2% increase from the previous year.
- Fabasoft AG announced its group figures for the first six months of the fiscal year 2023/2024.
- Sales revenue for the first six months was EUR 39.5 million, an increase from EUR 31.8 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA for the first six months was EUR 10.5 million, compared to EUR 8.1 million in the previous year.
- EBIT for the first six months was EUR 6.7 million, compared to EUR 4.9 million in the previous year.
- Cash flows from operating activities for the first six months was EUR 4.6 million, compared to EUR -0.6 million in the previous year.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, were EUR 19.2 million, a decrease from EUR 24.1 million in the previous year.
- Fabasoft Group achieved its highest turnover in the first six months of the company's history, with revenue increasing by 24.2% compared to the previous year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 10.11.2023.
The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 20,650EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
