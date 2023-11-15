Voltabox Shares Soar with 250% Growth, More Surges Expected in 2024

Voltabox AG has adjusted its growth to 250% for the fiscal year 2023 and expects further significant increase in 2024.

The company's revenue forecast for 2023 is approximately €11 million, with an unadjusted EBITDA expected to be around €-1.0 million.

Voltabox reached an agreement with a customer on a compensation payment of approximately €400,000 for an unrealized project from 2021, which impacted the Group's earnings.

The company expects to achieve a growth leap of more than 50% in the fiscal year 2024.

Through its subsidiary GreenCluster, Voltabox is expanding its market position in the field of photovoltaic solutions in combination with stationary energy storage systems.

Despite the expansion of GreenCluster's business volume, the recent significant drop in prices for photovoltaic modules and storage systems posed a challenge to the company's goals.

The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.