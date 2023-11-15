    checkAd

    Voltabox Shares Soar with 250% Growth, More Surges Expected in 2024

    Voltabox AG is on a robust growth trajectory, expecting a 250% increase in 2023 and a further significant surge in 2024. Despite challenges, the company's strategic moves and expansion plans promise a bright future.

    • Voltabox AG has adjusted its growth to 250% for the fiscal year 2023 and expects further significant increase in 2024.
    • The company's revenue forecast for 2023 is approximately €11 million, with an unadjusted EBITDA expected to be around €-1.0 million.
    • Voltabox reached an agreement with a customer on a compensation payment of approximately €400,000 for an unrealized project from 2021, which impacted the Group's earnings.
    • The company expects to achieve a growth leap of more than 50% in the fiscal year 2024.
    • Through its subsidiary GreenCluster, Voltabox is expanding its market position in the field of photovoltaic solutions in combination with stationary energy storage systems.
    • Despite the expansion of GreenCluster's business volume, the recent significant drop in prices for photovoltaic modules and storage systems posed a challenge to the company's goals.

    The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.
    The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 1,4250EUR and was down -3,88 % compared with the previous day.

    Autor: wO Newsflash
