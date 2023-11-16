HAEMATO Q3 2023 Report: 13% Sales Surge, Robust EBIT Margin Growth & Notable Profit Rise

HAEMATO AG reported a 13% increase in sales for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching EUR 212.2 million.

The company's EBITDA increased by around 33% from EUR 7.7 million to EUR 10.2 million.

The operating result (EBIT) increased by over 42% to EUR 9.5 million.

Equity increased by EUR 1.14 million to EUR 148.3 million compared to 31 December 2022.

The EBIT margin improved by a whole percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 4.5%.

Due to the positive business performance in the third quarter of 2023, the company is raising its guidance for the 2023 financial year and now expects EBIT of EUR 10 to 12 million.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The price of HAEMATO at the time of the news was 20,800and was up +4,52compared with the previous day.10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,600this corresponds to a plus of +3,85since publication.