    checkAd

    Voltabox Showcases Q3 Operational Progress, Gears Up for Next Growth Phase

    In Q3 2023, Voltabox AG made significant strides operationally, setting the stage for a robust growth phase in 2024. The company saw a notable increase in revenue and improved EBITDA margin, while also forging key partnerships and making headway in new product development.

    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltabox AG reports operational progress in Q3 2023, with preparations for next growth step in 2024 underway
    • The company generated a group revenue of €8.0 million and an EBITDA margin of -14%, significantly improved from the prior year's €0.7 million revenue and -239.2% EBITDA margin
    • Key milestones achieved in Q3 include a cooperation to enter the market for stationary outdoor battery containers and significant progress in the development of a new battery system
    • The company expects an unadjusted EBITDA margin of approximately -9% for the full year, with revenues expected to be around €11 million
    • Voltabox has signed a cooperation agreement with INOMO, a hardware and software solution provider for battery systems, to produce and market stationary outdoor battery containers starting in January 2024
    • The company made significant progress in the development of the Voltabox NextGen battery system, which is expected to open up new customer groups and offer significant technical improvements.

    The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.
    The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 1,4575EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.

    Voltabox

    -0,51 %
    +1,03 %
    -0,68 %
    -22,49 %
    +36,60 %
    -62,79 %
    -90,27 %
    -94,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Voltabox Showcases Q3 Operational Progress, Gears Up for Next Growth Phase In Q3 2023, Voltabox AG made significant strides operationally, setting the stage for a robust growth phase in 2024. The company saw a notable increase in revenue and improved EBITDA margin, while also forging key partnerships and making headway in …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    868 Leser
    MorphoSys AG: Finanzergebnisse Q3 und ersten 9 Monate 2023 enthüllt!
    544 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Plus - DAX und TecDAX mit stärksten Zuwächsen
    388 Leser
    Vencora UK Limited plant öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Crealogix Holding Aktien
    380 Leser
    Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag über 32 Leopard-Panzer für Ukraine-Krieg - Lieferung nächstes Jahr!
    364 Leser
    Siemens Energy: Schwächeres Quartal, aber positive Aussichten und Einigung auf Hilfen
    360 Leser
    Bayer: Chancen trotz Kursschwäche - Analysten uneinig über Zukunftsaussichten und Kursziel
    348 Leser
    Ölpreise sinken: US-Ölreserven steigen überraschend stark
    344 Leser
    HelloFresh korrigiert Prognosen: Umsatzwachstum steigt, AEBITDA für 2023 sinkt
    320 Leser
    Alstom plant Verkauf von Unternehmensteilen und Kapitalerhöhung zur Schuldenreduzierung
    308 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    868 Leser
    Disney-Aktie steigt um 7% nach positivem Earningsbericht - Dividende wird wieder eingeführt!
    816 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    764 Leser
    Adyen-Aktien steigen um 27% nach Veröffentlichung neuer Mittelfristziele - Analysten sehen ...
    724 Leser
    Eckert & Ziegler: Beeindruckendes Umsatzwachstum in den ersten 9 Monaten 2023
    648 Leser
    Revolutionäres Gerät 'Ai Pin' von Humane: Das Ende des Smartphones?
    612 Leser
    Varta übertrifft Markterwartungen im dritten Quartal - Aktien steigen um 5,7%
    592 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz an den Märkten: Alle Indizes im Plus - MDAX und SDAX führen
    580 Leser
    Deutsche Rohstoff AG lädt Investoren zum virtuellen Capital Markets Day ein - Rekordumsätze und ...
    572 Leser
    MorphoSys AG: Finanzergebnisse Q3 und ersten 9 Monate 2023 enthüllt!
    544 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4508 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3204 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2144 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2104 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1976 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1972 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1848 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1756 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4508 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3452 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3204 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3192 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3176 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2852 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2612 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2468 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2144 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2104 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt