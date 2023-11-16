Voltabox Showcases Q3 Operational Progress, Gears Up for Next Growth Phase

The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 1,4575and was down -0,51compared with the previous day.

In Q3 2023, Voltabox AG made significant strides operationally, setting the stage for a robust growth phase in 2024. The company saw a notable increase in revenue and improved EBITDA margin, while also forging key partnerships and making headway in new product development.

