Voltabox Showcases Q3 Operational Progress, Gears Up for Next Growth Phase
In Q3 2023, Voltabox AG made significant strides operationally, setting the stage for a robust growth phase in 2024. The company saw a notable increase in revenue and improved EBITDA margin, while also forging key partnerships and making headway in new product development.
- Voltabox AG reports operational progress in Q3 2023, with preparations for next growth step in 2024 underway
- The company generated a group revenue of €8.0 million and an EBITDA margin of -14%, significantly improved from the prior year's €0.7 million revenue and -239.2% EBITDA margin
- Key milestones achieved in Q3 include a cooperation to enter the market for stationary outdoor battery containers and significant progress in the development of a new battery system
- The company expects an unadjusted EBITDA margin of approximately -9% for the full year, with revenues expected to be around €11 million
- Voltabox has signed a cooperation agreement with INOMO, a hardware and software solution provider for battery systems, to produce and market stationary outdoor battery containers starting in January 2024
- The company made significant progress in the development of the Voltabox NextGen battery system, which is expected to open up new customer groups and offer significant technical improvements.
The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.
The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 1,4575EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
-0,51 %
+1,03 %
-0,68 %
-22,49 %
+36,60 %
-62,79 %
-90,27 %
-94,71 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
