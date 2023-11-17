NorCom Information Technology: Insights on Q3 2023 Financial Figures Revealed
In the first three quarters of FY2023, NorCom Information Technology reported a robust performance, generating a total of EUR 7,392 thousand.
- NorCom Information Technology achieved total performance of EUR 7,392 thousand in the first nine months of the 2023 financial year.
- The EBITDA was positive at EUR 90 thousand.
- Sales remained stable in the third quarter compared to the previous year.
- Operating expenses were reduced compared to the previous year.
- NorCom's AI platform, DaSense, provides AI applications to every employee in the company.
- NorCom expects continued stable sales development and a slight improvement compared to the previous year.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at NorCom Information Technology is on 17.11.2023.
The price of NorCom Information Technology at the time of the news was 6,4750EUR and was down -2,26 % compared with the previous day.
-2,26 %
+5,28 %
-9,76 %
-12,50 %
+3,93 %
-28,06 %
-70,29 %
-66,54 %
ISIN:DE000A12UP37WKN:A12UP3
