NorCom Information Technology: Insights on Q3 2023 Financial Figures Revealed

NorCom Information Technology achieved total performance of EUR 7,392 thousand in the first nine months of the 2023 financial year.

The EBITDA was positive at EUR 90 thousand.

Sales remained stable in the third quarter compared to the previous year.

Operating expenses were reduced compared to the previous year.

NorCom's AI platform, DaSense, provides AI applications to every employee in the company.

NorCom expects continued stable sales development and a slight improvement compared to the previous year.

