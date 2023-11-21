u-blox Holding Reveals 'Focus-Innovate-Execute' Strategy at 2023 Capital Markets Day
At its 2023 Capital Markets Day, u-blox AG announced a fresh strategy titled "Focus – Innovate – Execute", aimed at fostering sustainable growth and value creation. The plan involves a shift in R&D focus, cessation of cellular chipset development, and improved execution performance.
- u-blox AG has unveiled its new strategy "Focus – Innovate – Execute" at its 2023 Capital Markets Day, aiming to drive long-term profitable growth and sustainable value creation.
- The company plans to increase focus on its differentiated Positioning business by shifting R&D teams to Positioning innovations.
- u-blox will stop future cellular chipset development, leading to a non-cash impairment of CHF 65 to 70 million.
- The company aims to turn around the Connectivity business by gaining scale and leveraging its trustworthiness as a Swiss supplier.
- u-blox plans to improve execution performance through agile development and increased bottom-line focus.
- The new financial model includes a revenue CAGR of >10%, adjusted EBIT margin of ~14%, and Free Cash Flow margin of ~8%.
