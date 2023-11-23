The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 16,000and was up +1,11compared with the previous day.

MPH Health Care AG has released its Q3 2023 financial results, revealing a significant increase in net asset value and a promising outlook despite global challenges.

MPH Health Care's Net Asset Value Soars by 58% to €215.7M in Q3 2023 Results

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer