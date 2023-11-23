MPH Health Care's Net Asset Value Soars by 58% to €215.7M in Q3 2023 Results
MPH Health Care AG has released its Q3 2023 financial results, revealing a significant increase in net asset value and a promising outlook despite global challenges.
- MPH Health Care AG reports Q3 2023 results, with net asset value (equity) increasing by over 58% to €215.7 million as of September 30, 2023.
- This corresponds to €50.38 per share, compared to €31.87 per share in the same period of the previous year.
- The equity ratio is 94.2%.
- The result for the first nine months of 2023 was -€5.7 million, compared to -€55.8 million in the previous year.
- The share price of M1 Kliniken AG, one of the company's investments, increased from €9.06 on December 31, 2022, to €9.30 on September 30, 2023. The share price of CR Energy AG decreased from €32.00 to €25.30 in the same period.
- Despite ongoing crisis situations in Israel and Ukraine and increased energy costs, the company remains optimistic about its development in 2023.
The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 16,000EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.
+0,47 %
+10,03 %
+15,43 %
+2,58 %
+47,91 %
-34,57 %
-34,16 %
ISIN:DE000A289V03WKN:A289V0
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
