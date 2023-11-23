KAP AG Maintains Full-Year Forecast Amid Tough Market Conditions
Despite facing a tough market environment, KAP AG remains confident in its annual forecast. The company's nine-month report shows a revenue of €252 million and a normalised EBITDA of €17 million.
- KAP AG confirmed its full-year guidance forecast despite challenging market conditions.
- After nine months, the company reported a revenue of €252 million and a normalised EBITDA of €17 million.
- The surface technologies and precision components segments posted revenue growth, while the flexible films and engineered products segments reported declines due to subdued demand.
- The company was able to significantly reduce its debt despite challenging conditions.
- The flexible films segment generated revenue of €65.6 million in the reporting period, 20.8% less than in the previous year.
- The company confirmed its guidance forecast for the 2023 financial year, expecting significantly lower revenue and significantly lower normalised EBITDA for the full year.
-0,72 %
+5,34 %
-4,17 %
-8,61 %
-15,60 %
-6,12 %
-63,87 %
+881,51 %
ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |