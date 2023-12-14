Allgeier SE: 2024 Fiscal Year Forecast and Mid-Term Expectations Unveiled

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 20,950EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

Allgeier SE has released its financial projections for the 2024 fiscal year, anticipating revenues of EUR 510 to 550 million and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million. The company also forecasts a promising organic growth rate and an increase in EBITDA margin.

