Allgeier SE: 2024 Fiscal Year Forecast and Mid-Term Expectations Unveiled
Allgeier SE has released its financial projections for the 2024 fiscal year, anticipating revenues of EUR 510 to 550 million and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million. The company also forecasts a promising organic growth rate and an increase in EBITDA margin.
- Allgeier SE expects revenues between EUR 510 to 550 million for the 2024 fiscal year.
- The expected adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million, with an expected margin between 12 percent and 13 percent.
- The Management Board expects an average organic growth rate in Group revenue of 10 percent to 15 percent over the next three years.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase further to 15 percent within this period.
- The Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE has appointed Mr. Moritz Genzel as an additional member of the Management Board from January 1, 2024.
- The company's expectation for the business development in the current fiscal year 2023 corresponds to the guidance published in the ad hoc announcement of November 7, 2023.
The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 20,950EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A2GS633WKN:A2GS63
