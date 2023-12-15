Softing AG Adjusts Goodwill Value, Maintains Positive Outlook
Softing AG anticipates goodwill impairments between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 9.0 million across its Softing IT Networks and GlobalmatiX divisions, due to significant shifts in their respective business models.
- Softing AG expects goodwill impairments of EUR 7.0 million to EUR 9.0 million at Group level in the Softing IT Networks and GlobalmatiX divisions.
- The impairments are necessary due to changes in the business models of both divisions.
- Softing IT Networks has transitioned from a trading business to a product business, resulting in the discontinuation of the old trading business and the need for a value adjustment.
- GlobalmatiX AG has changed its sales approach and marketing strategy, focusing on more complex data and services, which requires a value adjustment.
- The correction of goodwill in both companies is unique and there are no further risks arising from goodwill after this correction.
- The impairments will not have an impact on the main performance indicators of Softing AG.
The price of Softing at the time of the news was 5,5250EUR and was down -6,36 % compared with the previous day.
-7,20 %
-13,41 %
-17,76 %
-15,48 %
+0,28 %
-1,93 %
-29,34 %
-66,70 %
-69,92 %
ISIN:DE0005178008WKN:517800
