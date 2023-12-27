Edisun Power Europe Targets Large-Scale Solar Plant Developments
Edisun Power Europe AG is strategically shifting its focus towards large-scale solar plants, with plans to construct 941 MWp of such facilities by 2024. This move, made possible through a partnership with SMARTENERGY Group AG, is part of a broader realignment to meet the demands of capital markets and strategic investors.
- Edisun Power Europe AG is focusing its strategy on large-scale solar plants.
- The company has acquired 941 MWp of large-scale solar plants that will be ready for construction in 2024.
- Edisun Power is reducing its project portfolio of smaller plants by 706 MWp and will gain 18.7 MCHF from the project sales.
- These transactions are made possible through a strategic partnership with SMARTENERGY Group AG.
- The aim of the reallocation is to align Edisun's portfolio with the needs of the capital market and strategic investors.
- The company plans to increase equity and issue green bonds to finance the construction of the large-scale plants and is considering equipping them with energy storage systems.
