    checkAd

     17  0 Kommentare Intershop Communications Adjusts 2023 Cloud Order Forecast, Maintains Revenue & Earnings Outlook

    Intershop Communications AG is revising its FY 2023 cloud orders forecast due to lower than expected Q4 orders, attributed to customers' investment caution amid economic uncertainty.

    Foto: INTERSHOP Communications AG
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • Intershop Communications AG is adjusting its forecast for incoming cloud orders for FY 2023.
    • The increase in orders expected in the fourth quarter has not been realized as planned.
    • The reasons for this are investment restraint and the postponement of investment decisions by potential customers due to the uncertain economic situation.
    • Intershop now expects incoming cloud orders of around EUR 20 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 24.0 million to EUR 26.0 million.
    • The revenue and earnings forecast, as well as the forecast for net new ARR, remain unchanged.
    • Intershop expects slight revenue growth for FY 2023 and a negative operating result, which is expected to improve compared to the previous year.

    The next important date, Press release on the annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 14.02.2024.

    The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 2,0750EUR and was up +1,59 % compared with the previous day.


    INTERSHOP Communications

    +1,84 %
    +5,75 %
    +32,27 %
    +33,98 %
    -20,08 %
    -32,79 %
    -47,77 %
    -54,37 %
    -98,28 %
    ISIN:DE000A254211WKN:A25421






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Intershop Communications Adjusts 2023 Cloud Order Forecast, Maintains Revenue & Earnings Outlook Intershop Communications AG is revising its FY 2023 cloud orders forecast due to lower than expected Q4 orders, attributed to customers' investment caution amid economic uncertainty.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Disclaimer