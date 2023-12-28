Intershop Communications AG is adjusting its forecast for incoming cloud orders for FY 2023.

The increase in orders expected in the fourth quarter has not been realized as planned.

The reasons for this are investment restraint and the postponement of investment decisions by potential customers due to the uncertain economic situation.

Intershop now expects incoming cloud orders of around EUR 20 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 24.0 million to EUR 26.0 million.

The revenue and earnings forecast, as well as the forecast for net new ARR, remain unchanged.

Intershop expects slight revenue growth for FY 2023 and a negative operating result, which is expected to improve compared to the previous year.

The next important date, Press release on the annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 14.02.2024.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 2,0750EUR and was up +1,59 % compared with the previous day.





