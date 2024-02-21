Zug Estates Holding (B) Group Delivers Impressive Operating Results
In 2023, Zug Estates Group saw a slight increase in net income and a significant rise in rental income, while also undertaking a major construction project and rebranding a key business segment.
- Zug Estates Group reported a net income excluding revaluation and special effects of CHF 33.9 million in 2023, slightly higher than the previous year's figure of CHF 33.8 million.
- Rental income increased by 5.5% from CHF 62.2 million to CHF 65.7 million.
- The company decided to proceed with the S43/45 construction project at the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz, representing an investment of around CHF 85 million.
- Hotelbusiness Zug AG was successfully renamed Garden Park Zug AG with a simultaneous repositioning of the hotel & catering segment.
- The board of directors will propose to the general meeting of shareholders that the ordinary dividend per series B registered share be increased by 7.3% to CHF 44.00.
- In the 2024 financial year, a significant reduction in the vacancy rate to around 1% and an increase in net income excluding revaluation and special effects to over CHF 35 million are expected.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Zug Estates Holding (B) is on 21.02.2024.
