Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.02.2024

Target price: 65.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Marie-Thérèse Grübner



Solid FY figures & sizable share buyback; est. & PT chg.

Topic: CLIQ reported final FY23 figures on Thursday (update on prelims from Feb. 5th) and announced a EUR 13m share repurchase program. Here are our key takeaways:



Strong bundled content share boosts higher-LTV customer base. At 94% of FY23 total revenues (88% in FY22), bundled content across 25+ portals continued to grow its share of total revenues at the expense of single content (300+ portals), strengthening customer retention due to offering several streaming verticals "all-in-one.' This strategy has proven very rewarding over the past quarters and has increased LTV per customer by 17% yoy to now EUR 85. The company is on track to improve its content catalogue across all verticals, and particularly CLIQ's position in cloud gaming looks promising since it capitalizes on the rapidly advancing market, expected to grow by 46% CAGR until 2030 (Statista).



2024e guidance & growth outlook. Management released a weaker-than-expected 2024 guidance of EUR 360-380m in revenues and EUR 52-58m EBITDA. Sales are now seen to come in at c. EUR 375m or +15% yoy (eNuW old: EUR 402m), while EBITDA should amount to c. EUR 55m or +10% yoy (eNuW old: 63m), mainly driven by (1) ongoing headwinds in traffic acquisition and conversion in a still challenging macroeconomic environment and (2) increased costs for both customer acquisition (eNuW: EUR 157m) as well as elevated licensing fees for higher-quality content (eNuW: EUR 64m). Having said that, several growth drivers should help the company reach its c. EUR 500m mid-term sales target along with strong EBITDA and cash flow generation, including further geographic expansion into Latin America and Asia (currently still

Die Cliq Digital Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,26 % und einem Kurs von 17,22EUR auf Tradegate (28. Februar 2024, 08:48 Uhr) gehandelt.