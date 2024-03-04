Bouncing Back: Achieving Growth Following a Transition Year
In 2023, Comet Holding AG faced a significant drop in net sales and EBITDA margin. However, with strategic investments and an optimistic outlook for 2024, the company anticipates a strong financial rebound.
- Comet Holding AG reported a decline in net sales by 32.2% to CHF 397.5 million in 2023, compared to CHF 586.4 million in 2022.
- The EBITDA margin was 11.3% in 2023, down from 20.3% in 2022.
- The company expects a gradual improvement of the market environment over the course of 2024, with a focus on selective investments into growth and efficiency.
- The net sales outlook for 2024 is between CHF 440 million to CHF 480 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.0% to 17.0%.
- The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 1.00 per share at the Annual Shareholder Meeting scheduled for April 19, 2024.
- The company anticipates a significantly better financial year in 2024 compared to 2023, despite the challenges facing the global economy.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Comet Holding is on 04.03.2024.
ISIN:CH0360826991WKN:A2DNSP
