     Allgeier SE: Stellar Double-Digit Growth in Software & IT Services for 2023

    In the 2023 fiscal year, Allgeier SE, a leading German technology company specializing in digital transformation, saw impressive double-digit growth in its software and IT services sector. Despite a slight dip in personnel services, the company's total operating performance surpassed the previous year, reaching EUR 496 million.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Allgeier SE achieved double-digit growth in software and IT services business in 2023 financial year - Total operating performance was EUR 496 million, slightly above previous year - Software and IT services business had sales growth of over 20% and EBITDA margin of 19% - Personnel services and related project business saw a sales reduction of 21% - Allgeier confirms guidance for 2024 with sales expected between EUR 510 million to EUR 550 million - Allgeier SE is one of Germany's leading technology companies for digital transformation, with over 2,000 customers and a comprehensive software and IT services portfolio.

    The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Allgeier is on 30.04.2024.

    The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 16,360EUR and was down -1,80 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,620EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,59 % since publication.


    Allgeier

    +6,24 %
    -4,80 %
    -11,05 %
    -20,28 %
    -35,98 %
    -27,40 %
    +210,79 %
    +334,78 %
    +821,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GS633WKN:A2GS63






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
