Allgeier SE: Stellar Double-Digit Growth in Software & IT Services for 2023
In the 2023 fiscal year, Allgeier SE, a leading German technology company specializing in digital transformation, saw impressive double-digit growth in its software and IT services sector. Despite a slight dip in personnel services, the company's total operating performance surpassed the previous year, reaching EUR 496 million.
- Allgeier SE achieved double-digit growth in software and IT services business in 2023 financial year - Total operating performance was EUR 496 million, slightly above previous year - Software and IT services business had sales growth of over 20% and EBITDA margin of 19% - Personnel services and related project business saw a sales reduction of 21% - Allgeier confirms guidance for 2024 with sales expected between EUR 510 million to EUR 550 million - Allgeier SE is one of Germany's leading technology companies for digital transformation, with over 2,000 customers and a comprehensive software and IT services portfolio.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Allgeier is on 30.04.2024.
The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 16,360EUR and was down -1,80 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,620EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,59 % since publication.
