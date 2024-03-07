Audius SE Releases Promising Preliminary 2023 Figures, Forecasts Growth to €115M by 2026
In the fiscal year 2023, audius experienced a surge in total output, reaching EUR 78.4 million, and forecasts further growth for 2024 and beyond.
Foto: audius SE
- Total output in financial year 2023 increased to EUR 78.4 million
- EBITDA was EUR 7.6 million, slightly below the previous year
- Forecast for 2024 includes growth in total output and earnings
- Medium-term target until 2026 is growth in total output to over EUR 115 million
- Order backlog as of December 31, 2023 increased to EUR 56.8 million
- audius plans to continue growth course, expecting total operating performance to increase organically to over EUR 85 million in the current year, with a focus on acquisitions for further growth.
The next important date, 37. MKK Munich Capital Market Conference 2024, at audius is on 24.04.2024.
The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -2,68 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:NL0006129074WKN:A0M530
