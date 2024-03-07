Total output in financial year 2023 increased to EUR 78.4 million

EBITDA was EUR 7.6 million, slightly below the previous year

Forecast for 2024 includes growth in total output and earnings

Medium-term target until 2026 is growth in total output to over EUR 115 million

Order backlog as of December 31, 2023 increased to EUR 56.8 million

audius plans to continue growth course, expecting total operating performance to increase organically to over EUR 85 million in the current year, with a focus on acquisitions for further growth.

The next important date, 37. MKK Munich Capital Market Conference 2024, at audius is on 24.04.2024.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -2,68 % compared with the previous day.





