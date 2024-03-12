2023: A Tough Year Amid Consumption Slump, Global Corrections; 2024: The Comeback
Despite facing a tough 2023, Sensirion Holding AG remains optimistic, banking on its expanded R&D capacities and structural megatrends in the sensor market to fuel future growth.
- Sensirion Holding AG experienced a challenging 2023 due to a slump in consumption and global inventory corrections, with sales declining by 27.5% compared to the previous year.
- The decline is attributed to reduced demand volume, not loss of customers or projects.
- Despite the decline, Sensirion continued to expand its R&D capacities for product launches in 2024 and 2025.
- The company's consolidated sales amounted to CHF 233.2 million, with a gross margin of 52.2% and an EBITDA margin of 4.3%.
- Sensirion expects a return to growth in 2024 as new projects ramp up, with a positive medium-term outlook due to structural megatrends in the sensor market.
- The company projects consolidated sales of CHF 250 to 280 million in fiscal year 2024, with an expected gross margin between 47% and 49% and an EBITDA margin of 5-10%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sensirion Holding is on 12.03.2024.
