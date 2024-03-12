Siltronic AG Boosts Executive Board: Klaus Buchwald Appointed as New COO
Siltronic AG, a global leader in wafer manufacturing, has announced the appointment of Klaus Buchwald as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective from August 1, 2024. With over two decades of experience at Infineon, Buchwald brings a wealth of expertise in production, logistics, and supply chain management.
- Klaus Buchwald appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Siltronic AG effective August 1, 2024 - Buchwald will be responsible for Operations, Supply Chain, Engineering, and IT - Siltronic's Executive Board will now have three members - Company aims to achieve sales of over EUR 2.2 billion and high 30 percent EBITDA margin by 2028 - Buchwald has over 21 years of experience at Infineon and expertise in production, logistics, and supply chain - Siltronic is a leading wafer manufacturer with global operations and around 4,500 employees
