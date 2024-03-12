Manz AG published preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year, with revenues of EUR 250.1 million, close to the previous year's level despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

The company's EBIT reached EUR 4.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's EUR -4.2 million.

Both the Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions segments generated a positive EBIT contribution with stable revenues.

For 2024, Manz AG forecasts revenues to increase in the mid single-digit percentage range, and EBIT in the low single-digit percentage range.

The company's incoming orders in 2023 were below expectations overall, but regained momentum in the fourth quarter, reaching EUR 60 million. The total incoming orders for the year were EUR 195.7 million.

Manz AG will publish the final figures for the 2023 fiscal year with the full 2023 Annual Report on March 28, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Manz is on 28.03.2024.

