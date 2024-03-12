Manz AG Releases Preliminary 2023 Financials, Forecasts for 2024 Unveiled
Despite a challenging macroeconomic climate, Manz AG's preliminary figures for 2023 reveal a stable revenue of EUR 250.1 million, and a significant EBIT improvement, achieving EUR 4.3 million.
- Manz AG published preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year, with revenues of EUR 250.1 million, close to the previous year's level despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.
- The company's EBIT reached EUR 4.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's EUR -4.2 million.
- Both the Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions segments generated a positive EBIT contribution with stable revenues.
- For 2024, Manz AG forecasts revenues to increase in the mid single-digit percentage range, and EBIT in the low single-digit percentage range.
- The company's incoming orders in 2023 were below expectations overall, but regained momentum in the fourth quarter, reaching EUR 60 million. The total incoming orders for the year were EUR 195.7 million.
- Manz AG will publish the final figures for the 2023 fiscal year with the full 2023 Annual Report on March 28, 2024.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Manz is on 28.03.2024.
The price of Manz at the time of the news was 9,2350EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,2300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0JQ5U3
