Elmos Semiconductor SE published its 2023 Annual Report, confirming preliminary financial figures and guidance from mid-February.

The company proposes a 13.3% higher dividend of 0.85 Euro per share, up from 0.75 Euro per share in the previous year.

Elmos achieved its climate targets for 2023, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10% compared to 2022. The company aims to reduce emissions by 40% by 2026 and achieve complete climate neutrality by 2035.

For fiscal year 2024, Elmos expects to generate sales of 605 million Euro ± 25 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales.

The company anticipates capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to be approximately 12% ± 2 percentage points of sales.

Elmos expects positive operating adjusted free cash flow for fiscal year 2024 to be significantly higher than in the prior year.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Elmos Semiconductor is on 14.03.2024.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 74,40EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.008,32PKT (+0,01 %).





