Centrotherm Photovoltaics: 2023 Preliminary Figures Show Positive Growth; Exploring Strategic Financing for Expansion
Centrotherm International AG has released its preliminary financial results for 2023, revealing robust performance and exploring strategic financing options to fuel future growth.
- centrotherm international AG published preliminary figures for 2023 financial year - Total operating performance around EUR 195 million, consolidated revenue over EUR 150 million - EBITDA expected to reach EUR 19 million - Group's incoming orders around EUR 270 million, order backlog at EUR 540 million - Management Board examining strategic financing options to accelerate growth - Possible financing options include new strategic investor, capital increases, debt capital, and hybrid financial instruments like convertible bonds or bonds with warrants
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 30.04.2024.
The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 4,4700EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous
day.
Lesen Sie auch
+3,64 %
+5,56 %
-5,79 %
-4,60 %
-6,75 %
+44,30 %
+90,00 %
-39,28 %
-97,63 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNMM9WKN:A1TNMM
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte