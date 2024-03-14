centrotherm international AG published preliminary figures for 2023 financial year - Total operating performance around EUR 195 million, consolidated revenue over EUR 150 million - EBITDA expected to reach EUR 19 million - Group's incoming orders around EUR 270 million, order backlog at EUR 540 million - Management Board examining strategic financing options to accelerate growth - Possible financing options include new strategic investor, capital increases, debt capital, and hybrid financial instruments like convertible bonds or bonds with warrants

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 30.04.2024.

The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 4,4700EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.





