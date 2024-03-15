PIERER Mobility Seizes Early Majority Stake in MV Agusta: A Strategic Move
In a strategic move to consolidate its position in the premium motorcycle market, PIERER Mobility AG has upped its stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A to 50.1% through its subsidiary, KTM AG.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- PIERER Mobility AG has prematurely exercised its call option to acquire a majority stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A, increasing its stake to 50.1%
- The purchase was made through KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility
- KTM AG had previously acquired 25.1% of MV Agusta in November 2022 and took over the supply chain and purchasing of MV Agusta in October 2023
- With this acquisition, KTM AG will also take over the industrial management of MV Agusta
- An annual production volume of more than 10,000 MV Agusta premium motorcycles is planned at the site in Varese
- Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the executive board of PIERER Mobility AG, will take over the role of CEO and Chairman of the board of directors from Timur Sardarov.
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 45,45EUR and was down -2,88 % compared with the previous day.
