    As we step into 2023, the financial landscape is showing promising signs. With a revenue of €5.2m and an EBIT of €2.2m, our strategic focus on service and consulting-oriented software solutions is paying off.

    • Revenue for 2023: €5.2m - EBIT for 2023: €2.2m - Value of top 10 portfolio increased by over 45% - EBIT margin improved significantly to over 42% - Strategic focus on service and consulting-oriented software solutions - Top 10 investments include various blockchain projects such as peaq, Composable, Celestia, Panoptic, Polymer Labs, Neon Labs, Mero, Light Protocol, Contango, and Delv/Element Finance

