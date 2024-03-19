Advanced Blockchain AG Triumphs in 2023 Amidst Tough Market Conditions
As we step into 2023, the financial landscape is showing promising signs. With a revenue of €5.2m and an EBIT of €2.2m, our strategic focus on service and consulting-oriented software solutions is paying off.
- Revenue for 2023: €5.2m - EBIT for 2023: €2.2m - Value of top 10 portfolio increased by over 45% - EBIT margin improved significantly to over 42% - Strategic focus on service and consulting-oriented software solutions - Top 10 investments include various blockchain projects such as peaq, Composable, Celestia, Panoptic, Polymer Labs, Neon Labs, Mero, Light Protocol, Contango, and Delv/Element Finance
The price of Advanced Blockchain at the time of the news was 5,4100EUR and was down -2,35 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,99 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0M93V6WKN:A0M93V
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
