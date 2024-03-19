YOC AG Forecasts Revenue of €36-37M and Enhanced Profitability for 2024
YOC AG is setting ambitious financial targets for 2024, forecasting a significant rise in revenues, EBITDA, and net profit compared to the previous year's figures.
- YOC AG plans to increase its revenues to EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million for the financial year 2024
- This is an increase from the previous year's revenue of approximately EUR 30.6 million
- The company also expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 6.0 million
- This is an increase from the previous year's EBITDA of approximately EUR 4.3 million
- The company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million
- This is an increase from the previous year's net profit of approximately EUR 2.8 million.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at YOC is on 29.04.2024.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 14,975EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
