YOC AG plans to increase its revenues to EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million for the financial year 2024

This is an increase from the previous year's revenue of approximately EUR 30.6 million

The company also expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 6.0 million

This is an increase from the previous year's EBITDA of approximately EUR 4.3 million

The company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million

This is an increase from the previous year's net profit of approximately EUR 2.8 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at YOC is on 29.04.2024.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 14,975EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.





