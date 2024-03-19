Delignit AG Sets New Revenue and Earnings Record, Reveals 2024 Outlook
Delignit AG concluded a record-breaking 2023, with a substantial surge in revenue and earnings, pushing group revenues to an all-time high of €86.1 million. The company's EBITDA and net profit also saw significant growth, while bank balances and equity ratio remained strong.
- Delignit AG closed the 2023 financial year with a significant increase in revenue and earnings, with group revenues increasing to €86.1 million, marking a new record in the company's history.
- The company's EBITDA increased to €7.1 million, and the consolidated net profit for the year increased by 16.8% to €3.2 million.
- Bank balances improved to €10.4 million at the end of the year and the equity ratio amounted to a strong 76.0%.
- The Management Board recommends the distribution of a dividend of €0.08 per dividend-bearing share for the 2023 financial year.
- The outlook for 2024 is cautious and mixed, with a clear downward trend in its lead markets at the start of 2024. Revenues are expected to fall to between €75 million and €80 million with an EBITDA margin of 6% to 7%.
- Despite the cautious outlook for 2024, the Management Board's outlook for the medium-term future remains positive, with the company's resilient business model showing significant growth potential thanks to its sustainable and ecological system solutions.
The next important date, MKK - Munich Capital Market Conference, at Delignit is on 25.04.2024.
The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 3,7500EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,00 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0MZ4B0WKN:A0MZ4B
