ZEAL Network Skyrockets to 5-Year Earnings High with Double-Digit Growth in 2023
In a triumphant display of business acumen, ZEAL Network SE celebrated a banner year in 2023, achieving double-digit growth and raising earnings to a five-year peak.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL Network SE achieved double-digit growth in 2023 and raised earnings to a five-year high.
- The company's billings and revenue increased by 11% and 10% respectively in 2023 compared to the previous year.
- ZEAL successfully launched its online games business, generating billings of around €42 million.
- The company's market share grew to 41.4% in 2023, demonstrating its strong position as a market leader.
- Despite increased investment in brand development and the launch of online games, ZEAL's EBITDA rose by 4% to €32.9 million.
- For the 2024 financial year, ZEAL plans to expand its market leadership, accelerate the growth of its newly launched games offering, and introduce new products in the charity lottery segment.
The next important date, Publication of the annual report 2023, at ZEAL Network is on 20.03.2024.
The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 30,25EUR and was up +2,54 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000ZEAL241WKN:ZEAL24
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
