Technotrans Boosts Revenue by 10%, Affirms 2025 Strategic Goals
In 2023, technotrans SE saw a 10% surge in revenue, hitting €262.1 million, alongside a notable rise in free cash flow. However, 2024 will see a change in leadership as COO/CTO Peter Hirsch departs.
- technotrans SE increased its revenue by 10% in 2023, reaching €262.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 5.4% and EBIT at €14.2 million.
- The company's free cash flow significantly increased to €12.8 million.
- Peter Hirsch, COO/CTO, will leave the Board of Management of technotrans SE prematurely by mutual agreement in March 2024.
- The company confirmed its strategic goals for 2025, expecting consolidated revenue between €245 and €270 million with an EBIT margin between 5.5% and 7.5% and a ROCE in the range of 14.0% to 16.0%.
- The focus market Energy Management achieved the highest revenue growth with an increase of 76%.
- technotrans ended the financial year with an order backlog of €74 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9.
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Technotrans is on 21.03.2024.
The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 17,400EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
