technotrans SE increased its revenue by 10% in 2023, reaching €262.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 5.4% and EBIT at €14.2 million.

The company's free cash flow significantly increased to €12.8 million.

Peter Hirsch, COO/CTO, will leave the Board of Management of technotrans SE prematurely by mutual agreement in March 2024.

The company confirmed its strategic goals for 2025, expecting consolidated revenue between €245 and €270 million with an EBIT margin between 5.5% and 7.5% and a ROCE in the range of 14.0% to 16.0%.

The focus market Energy Management achieved the highest revenue growth with an increase of 76%.

technotrans ended the financial year with an order backlog of €74 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Technotrans is on 21.03.2024.

