Vossloh Hits Record Sales & Major EBIT Boost in 2023 Financial Year
In a remarkable financial year 2023, Vossloh posted record-breaking sales and a substantial EBIT surge, with sales escalating by 16.1% to a record €1,214.3 million.
- Vossloh achieved record sales and a significant increase in EBIT in the 2023 financial year.
- Sales increased by 16.1% to reach a record figure of €1,214.3 million.
- Orders received were slightly above sales level at €1,217.4 million.
- EBIT of €98.5 million exceeded the previous year's result by 26.2%.
- Free cash flow more than doubled to €70.9 million.
- The company's outlook for 2024 expects EBIT to increase significantly to between €100 million and €115 million.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Vossloh is on 21.03.2024.
The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 43,30EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.887,79PKT (+0,16 %).
