Vossloh achieved record sales and a significant increase in EBIT in the 2023 financial year.

Sales increased by 16.1% to reach a record figure of €1,214.3 million.

Orders received were slightly above sales level at €1,217.4 million.

EBIT of €98.5 million exceeded the previous year's result by 26.2%.

Free cash flow more than doubled to €70.9 million.

The company's outlook for 2024 expects EBIT to increase significantly to between €100 million and €115 million.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Vossloh is on 21.03.2024.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 43,30EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.887,79PKT (+0,16 %).





